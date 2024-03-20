Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Being Kept In Dark About Princess Catherine's Health!

Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t know what’s going on with Princess Catherine! Wow!

According to a family source via People on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not privy to the intimate details of Kate Middleton‘s controversial abdominal surgery and recovery. And this is a purposeful decision from Kensington Palace! The insider claimed:

“They are aware of everything that goes on back in England, but are being left out of any details regarding Kate. There is clearly no trust.”

While Harry rushed back to the UK in January to see his father King Charles III after his cancer diagnosis, a royal source was quick to insist that Prince William had “no plans” to visit with his estranged sibling. Instead, the heir’s sole focus was on caring for his wife, who was still in the hospital after her unexpected procedure. Despite the trying times for the family, it is believed that Harry didn’t visit with his sister-in-law at the time. And that’s something she apparently wouldn’t have wanted even if he tried! As you may recall, royal expert Christopher Anderson told Us Weekly at the time:

“I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate. I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them.”

The insider didn’t think the 39-year-old had extended any kind of olive branch to Kate, either. A more recent Page Six source confirmed this week that Harry is “concerned” about the mother of three’s health amid all the conspiracy theories, especially since he knows how difficult this heightened media attention can be. That said, there’s only so much he can do from afar!

Being kept out of the loop likely isn’t a surprise amid the ongoing rift, of course. But it must be difficult at a time like this when all kinds of rumors seem to keep bubbling up to the surface of the news cycle every single day! But then again, on the flip side, things must not be that serious or dire if they’re not filling Harry and Meg in. We’d think — even amid the feud — that they’d be among the first to know if there was very bad news! Right?! At least we hope that would be the case. Ugh.

