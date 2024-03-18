Princess Catherine Media Storm Reminds William Of Mother Diana's Struggles With Press: REPORT

Just like his younger brother, Prince William hates seeing his wife get dragged by the press — much like his late mother Princess Diana.

The Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah was on Good Morning Britain on Monday to discuss the many conspiracy theories swirling about Princess Catherine‘s abdominal surgery and recovery. During the chat, the correspondent claimed the Prince of Wales is having a difficult time dealing with the public scrutiny about his wife’s condition — since it reminds him of how the press treated his mother. She explained:

“Having seen his mother go through quite a lot of that, the hounding of his mother, I think he feels he is seeing elements of that being breached again in terms of the demands and screeches at his wife over her medical privacy, and that is hurting him.”

When asked whether the father of three is “sensitive” about the similarities between his wife and mother, the royal insider added:

“He always has been, ever since he has been a child and since he has been with Catherine since university.”

As Perezcious readers know, Diana died in a car crash after being chased by paparazzi in Paris. For years now, Prince Harry has publicly slammed the British media for attacking his wife Meghan Markle, comparing the behavior to how his beloved mum was treated. It’s one of the biggest reasons the Sussexes left the royal family in 2020. So quite inneresting to see the future king finally on the same page about this as his estranged brother!

Related: Kim Kardashian Jokes About Going To ‘Find’ Kate

But, of course, there’s one massive difference here. While the Suits alum was often targeted in malicious, racist reports for no good reason, Kate’s simply in the hot seat because fans are worried about her — especially after it was discovered the family photo meant to prove she was fine was terribly photoshopped. That move, supposedly done by Kate herself, only sparked more concerns about her well-being. So much of the unwanted attention would fade away if the royal family would just release the unedited photo or short vid to prove Kate is safe amid the conspiracy theories. But instead, they are continuing to stay tight-lipped. While William has a reason to be upset, we hope he also acknowledges he and the fam have helped create this particular problem!

Hear more from the royal editor (below):

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Anwar Hussein/Euan Cherry/WENN]