Rod Stewart Shades The S**t Out Of Ed Sheeran's Music! OMG This Is BRUTAL!

Rod Stewart does not care for Ed Sheeran‘s music, and he’s happy to let the world know!

The 79-year-old icon sat for an interview with The Times late last week. During the chat, Stewart spoke about his career and his legacy. And he also randomly shaded the s**t out of Sheeran! No joke, the Shape Of You singer is out here taking BRUTAL strays!

Related: Whoa! Did Ed Sheeran Call Taylor Swift’s Grammys Win ‘Bull S**t’??

At one point, the interviewer asked Stewart whether he believes any of today’s artists will stand the test of time. Rod responded like this for clarification:

“You mean like [Stewart’s 1971 single] Maggie May? Songs that will be played in 50 years?”

When the interviewer answered in the affirmative, Stewart then said:

“I like what’s-his-name. Oh, f**king great, Rod. Well done. He’s British, really talented and his songs will be around.”

Senior moment! It happens. So, the interviewer tried to help by asking if he was thinking of Sheeran. But it wasn’t! The Forever Young singer COMPLETELY dismantled Sheeran in the most dismissive way:

“No, not Ed, I don’t know any of his songs, old ginger bollocks.”

OUCH!!!

Seriously, Rod?! What did Sheeran do to you?? LOLz. Stewart is apparently of that age now where he just says what’s on his mind, consequences be damned…

Finally, the singer in question came to mind: Barcelona crooner George Ezra. When his name finally popped into Stewart’s head, the longtime performer said Ezra will withstand the test of time:

“Yes! I think he writes really tremendous songs. He’ll be around for quite a while.”

But not Sheeran, apparently. At least not according to Stewart!!

Here is Ezra, in case you’re unfamiliar:

He’s super talented!! But, uh, so is Sheeran!

What do U think about that quote, Perezcious readers?! It’s pretty impressive, TBH: Rod managed to shade Ed and give Sheeran’s songs the infamous Mariah Carey “I don’t know her” treatment all in one fell swoop! Reactions??

[Image via Phil Lewis/MEGA/WENN]