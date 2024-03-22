Conspiracy Theorists Actually APOLOGIZE After Princess Catherine's Cancer Reveal!

Well, the truth is out there now! Princess Catherine revealed in an emotional video she was undergoing chemo treatment. It turns out after her successful abdominal surgery, cancer was found in her tissue. That’s what she’s been dealing with the past few weeks.

Kate even explained all the secrecy! She and Prince William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family” — because it took a long time “to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them.” Sounds pretty reasonable as a matter of fact.

Plus we got to hear it directly from the Princess! Watch (below):

So how did everyone react to the news? After all, quite a few folks went overboard speculating after Kate hadn’t been seen in public for a long time. Well, that and the Palace released that ridiculously photoshopped pic seemingly trying to prove to everyone she was alive and well.

But still, conspiracy theories spiral out of control SO FAST! Everything from coma concerns to plastic surgery speculation to divorce rumors… The question now is, are all the folks who were so sure about their theories ready to apologize? Well, actually quite a few of them are! Look:

“Princess Kate Middleton has cancer…. OK now I feel bad believing all those conspiracy theories.” “I won’t go to hell for being gay but I *will* go to hell now for saying kate middleton had a bbl……..” “Princess of wales kate middleton has cancer and we were saying she was secretly the unknown at glasgows willy wonka experience” “We all were having fun with the Kate Middleton conspiracies but turns out she has cancer, we blamed William for an affair even though he was looking after his family. Anyways get well soon Kate and we all are going to hell” “Deleting my tweets and likes about Kate Middleton asap”

Kate Middleton has cancer and we were all saying she got a BBL… pic.twitter.com/Kln9hqIAbZ — Aidan (@aidanthereup) March 22, 2024

all the kate middleton and Royal family jokes i laughed at these past couple of weeks and to find out she’s been battling cancer… im going to hell pic.twitter.com/OftJfOkomc — ???????????????? (@shanxeditss) March 22, 2024

All of us who made memes about Kate Middleton rn after she reveals she has cancer pic.twitter.com/JHw3OoW2mV — Kevon (@KevonH) March 22, 2024

wow we really were going crazy with Kate Middleton conspiracy theories while she was recovering from surgery & processing a cancer diagnosis pic.twitter.com/WaVPLRQE7F — pete (@SweetPete423) March 22, 2024

Everyone deleting their tweets about Kate Middleton #RoyalAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/RUIeV4GaGw — Alex (@alexr_241) March 22, 2024

Everyone on Twitter deleting their conspiracy Kate Middleton tweets pic.twitter.com/vcMLBy52YD — vicky (@vickymykh) March 22, 2024

But others held fast to the conclusion it was all The Firm’s fault in the first place! They wrote:

“Very upsetting to hear about Kate’s cancer diagnosis and glad she’s getting treatment. But why were the Royal’s PR team throwing her under the bus for weeks? It’s been a completely avoidable comms mess” “Why did Kensington Palace release the doctored photo and then throw Kate Middleton under the bus for it when they’ve presumably known this whole time that she’s dealing with cancer???” “Kate Middleton just revealed she has cancer and is undergoing chemo, which makes the palace blaming the photo editing on her even weirder. Hopefully she gets better and hopefully their PR learns from this” “Kate having cancer makes a lot of sense. Hope she recovers. It’s also insane that the palace’s PR let this get so out of control. I thought they ran a tight ship over there.” “so why did They throw kate middleton under the bus for her ‘photoshop hobby’ and cause an international incident… i fear some press team beheadings are in order”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was the palace’s fumbling PR to blame? The internet being insane? BOTH??

[Image via The Prince and Princess of Wales/YouTube.]