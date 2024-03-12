Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Pals Mocking Princess Catherine's Photoshop Mistakes!

Rookie mistake? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s alleged inner circle is throwing shade at Princess Catherine for her Photoshop fail!

On Monday night, sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — via Page Six — finally entered the chat about the Princess of Wales’ admittedly edited family photo. And rather than come to her defense, they totally slammed her! An insider dished:

“This isn’t a mistake Meghan would ever make.”

Always pitting these women against each other. Oof!

It’s not just that the Suits alum would’ve paid closer attention to what kind of image was going out into the world, either. It’s that the Archetypes host wouldn’t have been given a second chance if she had gotten caught red-handed! The source went on:

“If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated. The same rules do not apply to both couples. This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.”

According to one insider, the mother of two is a “control freak,” especially about imagery, they explained:

“She always wants the final say, especially when it came to her editing of Vogue.”

The actress infamously “guest-edited” an edition of the British version of Vogue in 2019 titled “Forces for Change,” which featured a series of inspiring women. But while she was in charge, she was said to have left the staff exasperated and the edition took heat for not including Queen Elizabeth II. So, being a “control freak” isn’t always a good thing!

But Meghan’s need to take charge of her family’s narrative has gone further than just guest roles. Sources told the outlet the 42-year-old never wanted to follow the palace’s procedure of releasing images through photo agencies (such as The Associated Press). The Cali native preferred to post them on her own Instagram account @sussexroyal, which she controlled, allowing her to retain the copyright. Understandable!

All that said, Harry and Meghan HAVE faced Photoshop accusations in the past, including with their 2019 holiday card featuring Prince Archie. Many social media users claimed it was photoshopped. But one of Meghan’s pals, Janina Gavankar, argued it was actually the Daily Mail that had altered a photo circulating online. The Sussex team eventually banned its use via the UK photo agency the Press Association.

Regardless of this drama, we’ve certainly never seen any photo from the Sussexes with as many glaring errors as the Wales’ most recent snap! And after all the s**t Harry and especially Meghan have been dragged through, we get why their camp isn’t feeling so sorry about this latest photo debacle! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

