Kensington Palace REFUSING To Release Original Image Of Princess Catherine & Her Kids!

Kensington Palace is refusing to release the unedited photo of Princess Catherine and her kids!

After Kate Middleton admitted to editing a recent family photo, most fans and photo agencies are calling for the original to be released. Even though that would likely stop a ton of conspiracy theories, The Firm won’t do it!

According to DailyMail.com on Monday, the royal family has felt “increasing pressure” to share the original photo but they have no intention of ever publishing it!

Instead, royal insiders doubled down on previous statements, insisting it was “an amateur, family photograph taken by the Prince of Wales” in Windsor last week because the family wanted an “informal” photo. They also urged that Kate only made “minor adjustments.” But if all of that is true, why not just release the original now? It would be such a simple fix, and it would solve the massive trust issue they’ve now created with the public! Unless, of course, they did do some super shady things to the pic and can’t release the original… Like say, ERASE A NEWSPAPER SHOWING IT WAS TAKEN IN NOVEMBER! LOLz! (But really, was it??)

Rather than spill the tea, a royal aide told the outlet that the Wales family “spent Mother’s Day together and had a wonderful day.” #Deflecting!

Thoughts? Why do you think the palace is refusing to share the pic? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]