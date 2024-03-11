Meghan Markle Biographer Omid Scobie SLAMS Palace's Handling Of Princess Catherine Photo Scandal!

While the world continues to grapple with all the conspiracy theories that have bubbled up over that highly-doctored Princess Catherine photo, one expert is calling out Kensington Palace!

That would be biographer Omid Scobie, who rose to prominence after writing Finding Freedom about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2020. Then, last year, his latest book Endgame shocked the royal family to their core. And now, he’s got something to say about Prince William‘s wife and this new photo scandal!

Related: Meghan Markle Calls Out Her Online Bullies For Ongoing ‘Abuse’!

Speaking out on X (Twitter) on Monday, Scobie first acknowledged that many photos released by the royal fam are doctored in some way. Plus, there’s nothing necessarily weird or wrong about a small retouching before publication:

“It’s fair to say that most photos released by the offices of public figures have been retouched in some way, so *if* this was an isolated incident then it would just be an unfortunate error.”

But!!! Scobie was very quick to note how The Firm’s “long history of lying” may have caught them in a trap here, since people may have trouble believing anything they say (or any photos they post) from now on:

“But with the Palace’s long history of lying, covering up, and even issuing statements on behalf of family members without their permission (cc: Prince Harry), it’s becoming increasingly difficult for the public to believe a word (and now photo) they share. Gaining that back at this point is an almost impossible task.”

See the post (below):

It’s fair to say that most photos released by the offices of public figures have been retouched in some way, so *if* this was an isolated incident then it would just be an unfortunate error. But with the Palace’s long history of lying, covering up, and even issuing statements on… — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 11, 2024

That “cc: Prince Harry” sidebar is a key point. It’s most likely a reference to a January 2020 report that Perezcious readers may recall. Back then, the palace put out a statement slamming a claim that Prince William’s “bullying” attitude was the reason why the Sussexes were stepping away from royal duties. The problem with The Firm’s statement was that Prince Harry later said he never signed off on it!! The palace allegedly put it out without asking him! And you can combine that event with a claim Harry made in his and Meghan’s Netflix series in late 2022 in which he plainly accused the palace of being “happy to lie to protect my brother.” And now, this! More deceit in the air?! Or at the very least, the appearance of it??

Scobie made the point it’s the Palace who are shooting themselves in the foot here, also tweeting:

“Wonder what it would be like if they had a good comms team”

What do U make of Scobie’s take on the photo fracas, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/This Morning/YouTube]