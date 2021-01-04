Prince Harry Is 'A Shadow' Of His Former Self Since Moving To California, Says Royal Biographer

Ever since Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, the British press has had a LOT to say about the relationship.

In fact, the invasive UK tabloids and rabid criticism from the media are a big part of the reason the royal couple moved to the US in the first place. Harry is on record that his mother Princess Diana’s death was influenced by “bullying” from the press, which led him to take legal action when he said his wife was “falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Related: Harry & Meghan’s Son Archie Heard Talking In Podcast Special

It’s interesting then that someone who claims to know the second-born Prince well would turn around and participate in the same kind of mean-spirited critique that Archie’s dad despises so much. Sadly, that’s the case with royal biographer Angela Levin, who wrote the authorized book Harry: A Biography of a Prince in 2018.

In a new op-ed for The Telegraph, Levin said Harry “has become a shadow of the prince I once knew,” and how he “discarded life as an action man to become an airy-fairy do-gooder” with a “woke West Coast life.” She alleged that his recent appearances have been “out of character,” referencing some of the charity work he did when he was still a royal.

Sooooo, let’s get this straight, charity in the UK = good, charity in the US = “airy-fairy” do-gooding? This is sounding like sour grapes to us so far. Not to mention the phrase “airy-fairy do-gooder” feels vaguely offensive.

The author went on:

“The couple’s endless announcements about clinching one money-raising deal after another … could be seen as insensitive at a time when hundreds of thousands of livelihoods were lost. … [Harry has] tucked his family away in a multi-million-dollar mansion in California … making himself look out of touch.”

Yeah because living in a cottage outside of grandma’s castle really made him seem like a man of the people. Give us a break!

Levin wrote that while the 36-year-old “balked at being ‘the spare'” to older brother Prince William, he “seems to accept being second to Meghan.” She snarked:

“Of course, he would not be the first man to be besotted with a beautiful woman with a different agenda that he then meekly adopts as his own.”

We’re not gonna lie, this sounds like a personal problem, Angela. We all like to speculate about royal gossip, but you don’t actually know what Harry’s agenda is. And with the launch of the Sussex’s new venture Archewell, Meghan and her Prince’s seem to line up pretty well.

Related: Meghan & Harry ‘Closer Than Ever’ After Painful Miscarriage

The royal biographer had another barb to share — she observed that the Duke of Sussex must be missing “all the privileges” of being a royal, based on reports that Harry and Meg are seeking to put off their official exit from the family for another year. Levin remarked:

“Perhaps he just realizes that royalty is forever, but celebrity is not.”

Maybe that’s true (although we could think of plenty of arguments against it), but even if Harry and Meghan aren’t official royals, they’re always going to be a royal couple in our hearts. We really hope they’re feeling a warmer and more supportive welcome in the US than they get from these kinds of presumptuous busybodies in the UK.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]