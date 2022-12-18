Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Want In-Person Meeting & Apology From Royal Family Before They’ll Consider Attending King Charles’ Coronation!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to hash things out with the royal family once and for all before King Charles III’s coronation!

As we’ve reported, despite the drama surrounding the release of their Netflix documentary series, the couple will still be welcome to watch the 74-year-old monarch be officially crowned in May. Why? Well, a source shared the Dailymail.com that no matter how displeased Charles is with what happened, they’re still family at the end of the day:

“Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him. While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar.”

However, Meghan and Harry might not consider attending unless they get an in-person summit AND an apology from the royal family! According to The Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are demanding a “sit-down meeting” with senior members of the fam in order to ask them to “take responsibility” for what they put them through for years.

The Sunday Times noted that Meghan and Harry want the conversation to happen before they possibly attend the coronation on May 6, which happens to be the same day as their son Archie’s 4th birthday. As for why they’re asking for it? The pair want to talk about the grievances they made in their docuseries. But also, an insider told the outlet that this came up after the meeting at Buckingham Palace between Sistah Space founder Ngozi Fulani and Lady Susan Hussey, where Prince William’s godmother finally apologized for her racist actions. They explained:

“Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. That is hard to swallow — 100 percent yes they’d like to have a meeting.”

Unfortunately, it sounds like an apology might be nothing more than wishful thinking right now. The Sunday Times insisted the palace doesn’t plan to set up a meeting with the Sussexes, nor will William reach out to his brother right now. But of course, Harry recognized in the documentary series that he and Meghan were “probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology” for their family members. A senior palace member mentioned, though:

“If they want to get in touch with the King, they know where he lives.”

We cannot blame Meghan and Harry for wanting an apology from the royals following the revelations made in the series! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

