Princess Beatrice Announces Baby Girl's Name -- & It's A Tribute To The Queen!!

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced the name of their baby girl, who was born on September 18!

And just like so many other royal babies, her moniker has a special connection to Queen Elizabeth II, too! Taking to socials, both mom and dad shared a cute photograph of their daughter’s footprints on Friday, with Beatrice revealing on Twitter:

“We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

Aww! Wolfie is, of course, Edoardo’s first child, whom he welcomed in a previous marriage. As for Sienna’s middle name, like so many of her cousins, it’s a nod to the matriarch. Love it!

Edoardo also took to Instagram to reflect:

“Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us.”

See his full post (below), in which he gushes about his baby momma and shares the sweetest saying about parenthood!

Sienna will also have a royal title, but not because her great-grandma is the Queen! Her pops is from Italian aristocracy, so his wife and children will be “counts or nobile donna,” according to Edo’s father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi via DailyMail.com. Cool!

