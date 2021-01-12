Does Prince Harry Have A Ponytail Now?! Rob Lowe Divulges His Eyewitness Account

It seems Prince Harry is rocking a peculiar hairstyle, well, at least according to Rob Lowe.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden Monday night, the 56-year-old actor revealed that he finally caught a glimpse of his royal neighbor, the Duke of Sussex. In the interview, he said:

“I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago. He lives about a mile from me. He’s been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car.”

The Parks and Recreation alum continued that he possibly had an inside scoop on the prince’s new look, confessing:

“It was very, very quick — don’t totally quote me on it — but it looked like he’s wearing a ponytail. I’m just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail.”

Of course, James Corden was pretty skeptical (honestly, we don’t blame him!) about the new hairdo tea, explaining:

“I’m certain that isn’t true. Do you know what I think happened? I think you didn’t see Prince Harry.”

Laughing, The West Wing star admitted:

“Oh no, it was him because I have to say — I followed him to the house to see if the car went in.”

Okay, Rob, that was a tad creepy, but your sleuthing skills are much appreciated. Ch-ch-check out the big hair news (below):

Back in March, Meghan Markle, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, recently moved back to California with the Duke and their one-year-old son Archie after leaving their positions as senior royals. In the summer, the royal family bought their new nine-bedroom mansion in the Montecito part of Santa Barbara, and, apparently, gained a hotshot “detective” as their neighbor! Just kidding… some what.

Earlier this month, a source revealed to Us Weekly that:

“Harry doesn’t have any regrets about leaving the royal family whatsoever and is really happy in Montecito. He and Meghan are enjoying their new life in California — being a normal family and having the freedom to make their own decisions without anyone watching over them. [He] has grown in confidence since the move. Harry isn’t looking back, although he does miss his friends at home.”

What do U think about Prince Harry possibly sporting a ponytail?! Do U love it or hate it? Let us know in the comments (below)!

