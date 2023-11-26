Meghan Markle & Princess Catherine Pushed To Dress Like Princess Diana?! Details!

Meghan Markle and Princess Catherine are doing it like their momma-in-law — or at least trying to.

In the build up to Omid Scobie’s Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, due out on Tuesday, we’ve been hearing tons of royal details… The latest of which is that the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales are often encouraged to dress like the late Princess Diana!

In an advanced snippet obtained by Page Six on Saturday, Scobie wrote that the two have “regularly replicated” Diana’s “iconic looks,” often wearing accessories previously owned by her — which “makes sense” given they’re married to her sons, Prince Harry, 39, and Prince William, 41. Scobie wrote:

“While finding a trend untouched by Diana’s iconic style is almost impossible, the huge amount of effort that goes into channeling her exact look sometimes goes beyond the pale. During the past thirteen years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple.”

The author spoke with a royal insider who worked with Harry and William, who said dressing the royal ladies like Princess Diana was “always discussed with [them].” The insider told Scobie:

“Were there gentle pushes from others? At times, yes. It had been known for someone to go back and pull images of Diana at a certain place or time for ideas.”

However, the author doesn’t seem to find the “gesture” of channeling Princess Diana as “sweet” as some may:

“At the right moment this can be a sweet gesture, but there is also a slightly queasy feeling when you realize it’s often orchestrated within the same system that contributed to her living misery, and an institution that still wants some of Diana’s shine to rub off on them.”

