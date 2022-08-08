Stripper Auctioning Off Prince Harry’s Underwear From WILD Nude Las Vegas Outing 10 Years Ago!

LOLz!

Prince Harry might be an upstanding married man and father of two these days, but his naked Sin City days will never be forgotten! Especially not now that there are souvenirs up for auction!

Carrie Reichert, a former stripper who claims Harry handed her his black boxer briefs after stripping to his birthday suit in a Vegas hotel suite 10 years ago, is now selling her prized possession! The auction is set for Thursday at Larry Flynt’s Hustlers Club (the same place the former rebellious royal is believed to have partied with Carrie).

Ch-ch-check out a sneak peek at the item for sale (below)!

As Perezcious readers may recall, Harry made international headlines after he was photographed cupping his peen while completely nude and hugging a woman in a VIP hotel room in 2012. Carrie, who was 27 at the time, claims he was already in his birthday suit when she arrived for a party at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. According to her, the Duke of Sussex played air guitar to Michael Jackson’s Beat It and even used a glove to cover his crown jewels during the drunken night out on the town.

While Carrie does not claim to have hooked up with Harry, the prince and stripper did reportedly share a kiss.

The exotic dancer previously lent the undies to Sin City’s Erotic Heritage Museum for display, but this time she is officially selling them! Speaking to The Mirror last month, she dished on the transformed prince:

“When he partied in Vegas, everyone loved him and his sense of fun.”

She continued:

“Harry has become such a bore, it’s a real shame. At least these pants are a reminder of what he used to be like … when Harry was the fun prince.”

We’re sure this is the LAST thing Queen Elizabeth II wants to hear — and it isn’t going to help mend his feud with the royal family either!

Referencing Meghan Markle and their kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, Carrie noted:

“It’s a shame he’s all po-faced and serious these days. Even as a married dad of two, he should still let his hair down now and again – what’s left of it any way.”

LMFAO! OUCH!

Online bidding begins on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. PST with a starting bid of $10,000. If the price rises to $800,000, the winner will also take home a vintage bottle of 1996 Dom Pérignon Rose wrapped in 24 karat gold. Even more perks! Carrie is also selling the swimsuit and dress she wore at the time as well.

Funny enough, a portion of the auction proceeds will be donated to Harry and Meghan’s charity, Archewell. Hah!! At least he’s getting something back out of this! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? How much do you think these briefs will go for? Sound OFF (below)!

