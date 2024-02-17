Prince Harry 'Willing' To Return For 'Temporary Royal Role' Amid King Charles' Cancer Battle!

Prince Harry could return to the royal fold, well, only for a little while!

Despite stepping down from his position as a senior royal four years ago, a source told The Times that the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex is “willing” to support his father, King Charles, amid his cancer battle by stepping into a “temporary royal role.” Whoa! Of course, we saw Harry rush to the UK earlier this month to spend a day with his dad after his diagnosis. And he said he plans to go across the pond as much as possible to be with Charles moving forward. So will he step up into the position then? Could we see the royal family finally begin mending the fences? Harry seemed to have hope to reconcile with his loved ones, telling Good Morning America:

“Yeah, I’m sure. Throughout all these [Invictus Games] families, I see it on a day-to-day basis. Again, the strength of the family unit coming together. So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy.”

So far, Harry and Charles have been keeping things civil. The Times did report that the pair have had several “warm exchanges” since the monarch revealed his health news. And now, the source noted Charles also wants to fix things with Harry! Obviously, repairing the damage to their relationship will take some time. Harry did spill a ton of royal tea in his memoir and Netflix documentary and will need to earn some trust back. However, his temporary return to royal duties could be the first step in the right direction to ending their bitter feud! The insider further explained that Charles hopes to have his son lend a helping hand to the royals at this time by stepping back into his duties — believing it would benefit the monarchy in the long run:

“On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he’s sick. Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate’s wellbeing paramount in this. The details of the Clarence House meeting and subsequent conversations are private, but the feeling is that this arrangement could work.”

Wow! Although it sounds like there is a strong chance Harry would return to help out, royal expert Hugo Vickers isn’t convinced! He told Dailymail.com “neither side” wants Harry — or even his wife Meghan Markle — back in England even if the “olive branch” has been extended:

“I personally, actually don’t think that there’s any wish on anyone’s side for him to come home at the moment, and take up royal duties again. He can’t suddenly pick up royal duties again, under the present circumstances, it’s quite a long way [away]. It’s always possible to reconcile. It’s always possible for things to be sorted out, but not that quickly. So no, is the answer.”

Hugo continued:

“His father has never responded to any of the jibes that have come in his direction [and] has left the door wide open for [Harry]. The other day, he came to see him and I would hope that was a tonic for the King. I don’t know whether it was, but I hope so because he obviously loves his son.”

We’ll see if Harry steps back into his royal duties! Do you think Harry will lend a helping hand to the royals amid Charles’ cancer battle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below), Perezcious readers.

