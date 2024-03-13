Prince William Attends Funeral For Pippa Middleton’s Ex -- Without Princess Catherine!

Prince William went solo to the private funeral for his cousin Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband, Thomas Kingston.

As we previously reported, Pippa Middleton’s ex-boyfriend died by suicide at the age of 45 last month at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds. And this week, Thomas was laid to rest. According to Page Six, over 100 mourners attended the one-hour private service and cremation at the Chapel Royal in St. James’ Palace on Tuesday. Lady Gabriella was joined by her parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Thomas’ family. William even came to the service — notably alone.

King Charles was not at the London funeral as he battles cancer. Queen Camilla did not attend since she had prior commitments to host a reception at Buckingham Palace. And Princess Catherine was nowhere to be seen. However, that should not surprise anyone. The 42-year-old Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery and stepped back from the public eye around two months ago. Amid her recovery, there have been some wild theories online about what is going on with Kate.

The speculation only worsened when she and William released a heavily photoshopped family picture on Mother’s Day over the weekend. It was so bad that even major photo agencies issued a “kill notice” since it was too “manipulated.” Later, a statement was released, apparently from Catherine herself, apologizing for the “confusion” — and taking the blame for the editing fail all by herself. However, the statement has not stopped the concern about her well-being or marriage status. In fact, some think it wasn’t really her who edited the pic in the first place! All things considered, it’s fair that at this point all people want is legit evidence Princess Catherine is fine — or at least answers about what the heck is going on. Especially since many believe her latest sighting was faked, too!

Still, everyone can agree that a funeral would not have been an appropriate opportunity for the royal family to prove anything — if all is truly well with Kate. We can imagine her absence from the funeral will still fuel the internet conspiracy theories, though. Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

