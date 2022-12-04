Prince William Plans To Fight Back Against ‘Any Wild Claims’ Made In Meghan & Harry’s Netflix Docuseries!

It sounds like Prince William is gearing up to call out whatever “wild claims” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to make in their upcoming six-part documentary series on Netflix!

For a long time, the royal family has adopted the mantra of “never complain, never explain,” but those days may soon be coming to an end. A palace insider claimed to The Sunday Express that the Prince of Wales is ready to fight back against any “dubious claims” made about the family in the docuseries Harry & Meghan. The source said they’re “gearing up to swiftly respond to any inaccurate claims,” adding:

“The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do, but you can see the direction of travel.”

In the past, the royals have taken their time to react to any bombshell accusations dropped by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. For example, Buckingham Palace took two days to release a statement on Meghan and Harry’s March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they accused a member of the royal family of asking a racist question about their son Archie’s skin tone.

So perhaps William will respond to whatever comes out from the documentary – granted, who knows if he will have anything to push back on anything. It is unknown what content viewers will see in the series. However, based on the teaser trailer released earlier this week, it most likely will touch on the family and their royal life, considering they included a snapshot of William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton at one point. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

A source even suggested to Page Six on Friday that they plan to talk about bullying in the palace, saying:

“Harry and Meghan will discuss how they felt their best interests were not being represented by the palace, and they’ll talk about being victims of the palace media machine.”

A “Hollywood insider” insider also said:

“Harry and Meghan will claim they were bullied by the palace. What will become clear is that they suggest their trials and tribulations tie in with the greater issues in the world, such as racism.”

We’ll have to see Meghan and Harry plan to divulge when it reportedly drops on Thursday – but let’s prepare for the bitter feud between him and William to possibly reach all brand heights, especially if this report turns out to be true! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on watching the new docuseries? Let us know in the comments below.

