OMG! Prince William Was Once Attacked By A Police Dog At Queen Elizabeth’s Country Estate!

Run, Will, Run!

According to Jon Chandler, a Norfolk police officer who is retiring after 30 years of service, Prince William was once mistaken for a trespasser by his police dog!

In a new interview with Eastern Daily Press, the officer explained the incident happened at Queen Elizabeth’s country estate Sandringham, where the family gathers for Christmas. The canine was off leash at the time walking the grounds when he caught wind of the unexpected visitor and went chasing after him!

Jon described the situation, saying:

“I had a particularly interesting night when I was walking my dog off the lead around the grounds and he chased after the future king of England. It was late at night and Prince William was walking towards the garages and the dog picked up his scent and went charging after him.”

OMG! Not only is that terrifying for the Prince’s safety, but Chandler certainly must have feared the incident could cost him his high-profile gig. Fortunately, the 38-year-old dog lover was fine, the guard added:

“It could have gone horribly wrong if he was bitten, but fortunately the dog did what it was supposed to do, and just stood back and barked at him. It was a memorable night.”

No kidding!!

The royal family has often been filled with lovable pets, including William and Kate Middleton’s black cocker spaniel, Lupo, who sadly passed in November. The couple welcomed their fur friend in 2012 prior to having kids. The pup even made an appearance in Prince George’s third birthday portrait!

It’s not just the dogs around the palace that confuse the iconic British family for trespassers either. The Queen herself was almost shot by a diligent guard one evening while taking a late night walk. The Times of London reported the 94-year-old had gone for a stroll at 3 a.m. (as she often does when she can’t sleep), but a guard spotted her and assumed she was sneaking onto the property. Luckily, he called out first, to which she confirmed she was not an intruder.

The police officer reportedly apologized, revealing:

“Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you.”

And Queen Elizabeth’s iconic response was:

“That’s quite all right. Next time I’ll ring through beforehand so you don’t have to shoot me.”

LOLz!! They certainly keep it a tight ship around the royal family! It makes it hard to believe anyone ever snuck into the palace way back when like depicted in the most recent season of Netflix’s The Crown.

