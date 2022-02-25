Queen Elizabeth Canceled Multiple Virtual Meetings This Week Amid COVID Battle

Queen Elizabeth is still dealing with her COVID-19 symptoms.

The 95-year-old monarch, who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, canceled some virtual meetings on Tuesday and Thursday since she wasn’t feeling well enough to attend the engagements she had planned for those days. Sources told DailyMail.com on Friday that Queen Elizabeth postponed the online appointments as her voice was a “little croaky,” and she “understandably still sounds full of cold.” However, the insiders noted that the royal was “on the mend.” Phew! One source shared with the outlet:

“Family are confident she will make a full recovery.”

Although Her Majesty canceled several meetings this week, she has continued with “light duties” at Windsor Castle — such as flipping through the daily red box and signing off on official documents. Queen Elizabeth even felt well enough to have her weekly chat with the British Prime Minister, speaking with Boris Johnson over the phone from Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Related: Prince Andrew Made Secret Visits To Queen Elizabeth To Discuss Sexual Assault Lawsuit Settlement

It is business as usual (as usual for these days), even while the queen endures some mild coronavirus symptoms.

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth was being monitored when Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles both tested positive for the virus. She showed no symptoms at the time. But the royal had met with her 73-year-old son on February 8 — just two days before he received his positive test! Clarence House said in a statement at the time:

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Four days later, the Duchess of Cornwall received her diagnosis and was also “self-isolating” following the news. And unfortunately, Queen Elizabeth was unable to escape contracting COVID. Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday that she tested positive and was “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.” Elizabeth is reportedly fully vaccinated — but of course, she still has been quarantining at Windsor Castle, where she has been living since the start of the pandemic. According to People, several other royal household members at Windsor have also tested positive.

It certainly has been an eventful couple of weeks for the queen — what with Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit settlement and the investigation into Prince Charles’ charity. On top of that, Queen Elizabeth faced rumors that she had died after Hollywood Unlocked claimed the ruler was “found dead” in the palace. Thankfully, everyone was able to breathe a sigh of relief when Dayo Okewale, chief of staff in the House of Lords, soon denied the speculation.

We’re wishing Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]