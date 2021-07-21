Prince William Has His OWN Book Coming Out -- Right After Harry Announced His Memoir!

Look, we know the royal brothers are feuding, but to have competing books, too?? This is getting ridiculous!

Earlier this week, Prince Harry announced that he had been writing a memoir in 2022, potentially pulling back the curtain even further on the drama within the Royal Family. Not only was this reportedly the “final nail in the coffin” for his relationship with his family, but apparently he was also stepping on his brother’s toes — because on Tuesday Prince William announced his own book, coming out even sooner.

Related: Meghan Markle Fans Drag Will For Statement On Racist Abuse Against Soccer Players

Okay, it’s not exactly his book — he’s just writing the introduction. But Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet is based on the prestigious environmental prize that the future king and wife Kate Middleton announced back in 2020. The prize will reward innovations that accomplish Earthshot’s goals: to protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world, and fix our climate. Over the next ten years, the Cambridges will award prizes of more than $1 million a year for each category.

Introducing The Earthshot Prize, the most prestigious global environment prize in history. This new global prize for the environment will incentivise change and help to repair our planet over the next ten years – a critical decade for the Earth. pic.twitter.com/biAZecHuml — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) October 8, 2020

Announcing the prize back in October 2020, the 39-year-old shared:

“The Earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: Either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our plane, or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem solve. People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth.”

As for the book, according to a press release from publisher John Murray:

“[Earthshot] will be the authoritative book of The Earthshot Prize, highlighting the urgency of the environmental challenges facing our world while also providing readers with inspirational case studies of the incredible solutions happening globally to repair our planet.”

Related: Harry & Will Present United Front For Princess Diana Statue Unveiling

Co-authors Colin Butfield (former executive director of the World Wildlife Fund) and Jonnie Hughes (an award winning producer/director) stated:

“The Earthshot concept is simple: we have ten years to turn the tide, fifty ingenious ideas, and one goal — to save our planet. What we need is action and optimism. Our book reaches from the coral reefs of Mexico, via palm oil plantations in Borneo and sheep farms in Australia, to the forests of Kenya. It’s an explanation of how we’ve got to this point, and how—by acting collectively — we can fix it.”

Aside from Will’s intro, the book will also feature contributions from from singer and philanthropist Shakira Mebarak, activist Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, astronaut Naoko Yamazaki, and beloved British nature documentarian Sir David Attenborough, who are all advisors for the Earthshot Prize. Earthshot will be released in 2021.

Sounds like a worthy enterprise for sure — and one that Harry could get behind, as an environmentalist himself. Nothing brings families together like impending climate apocalypses, huh? We hope he picks up a copy!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]