Prince William Speaks Out About King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis!

Prince William is thankful for the public support amid his father King Charles’ cancer battle.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this week the 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with “a form of cancer,” which was discovered while he was in the hospital getting a procedure done for an unrelated benign prostate enlargement. Fortunately insiders say the cancer was “caught very early,” and Charles has remained “hugely positive” despite the health scare.

Following the announcement, the members of the royal family have taken action — but have not spoken out about the situation publicly… Until now! Prince William finally broke his silence during a public appearance on Wednesday.

While arriving at a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity, Us Weekly reported the Prince of Wales kept things short and sweet when talking about his dad’s health struggles. He said:

“We really appreciate everyone’s kindness.”

Of course, William attended the function solo. On top of his dad’s cancer diagnosis, his wife, Princess Catherine, is recovering from a recent “planned” abdominal surgery. Therefore, she couldn’t join him at the event. It has been a hard couple of weeks for the royal family. But William appears to be grateful to have the support from the public during this difficult time.

