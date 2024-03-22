Princess Catherine's Brother Sends Support After Cancer Diagnosis With Unseen Throwback Pic!

Princess Catherine isn’t going through this cancer journey alone.

The Princess of Wales’ younger brother James Middleton was quick to share his support after she publicly announced she was diagnosed with cancer on Friday. The news comes amid lots of conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts following abdominal surgery in January (for an issue that was initially believed to be non-cancerous until after the fact).

Taking to his Instagram with an unseen childhood snapshot of the siblings posing in front of a mountain, the 36-year-old wrote:

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too “

This must be such a scary and emotional time for the whole family — especially since King Charles III and Sarah Ferguson are also battling various versions of the disease at the same time. But having so much support will surely be helpful to them all.

If you missed it, while announcing her diagnosis in a video on Friday, Kate Middleton said she has begun “a course of preventative chemotherapy” after the cancer was found following her operation. She also thanked her supporters for their “wonderful messages of support” amid her recovery, noting this has been “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family.” Sending them all love and strength!

