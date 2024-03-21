Princess Catherine Friend Assures 'She Is Fine' Despite Conspiracy Theories

Princess Catherine‘s loved ones aren’t worried about her.

A friend of Kate Middleton‘s told the Daily Beast on Thursday she’s doing rather well despite ongoing conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts following abdominal surgery in January. Insisting the 42-year-old’s decision to go shopping at Windsor Farm Shop last weekend was the “right move” despite rumors it was a “fake” sighting riling up skeptics more, the pal dished:

“There’s nothing you can do these days about a bunch of headbangers who have a vested interest in keeping the conspiracies going. Ultimately she is fine, and she needed that to be seen.”

Phew! Glad she’s okay — and we’re not surprised to hear the casual sighting was a deliberate attempt to shut down the rumors!

Related: Harry ‘Concerned’ For Catherine Amid Media Frenzy, BUT…

A royal source also told the outlet Kate and Prince William are likely “nearly on the other side” of the scandal, adding:

“You can argue that they should have approached the whole thing differently, but this is a marathon, not a sprint. They have decades and decades of this life ahead of them, and the message is that they intend to guard their privacy, whatever the media say they should or shouldn’t do.”

That said, even the insider couldn’t disagree the photoshop scandal and apology were a “significant c**k-up.” LOLz! But looking at the bigger picture, the source doesn’t think anyone will remember this down the line, saying:

“When you look back at 2024 in a few years, you won’t even be able to see this.”

Uhhh, we doubt it’ll be forgotten completely — but they can dream!

Reactions?! Are you glad to hear Kate’s fine? Do you believe it? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]