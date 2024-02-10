Taylor Swift Reportedly Leaves Tokyo To Head To Las Vegas For Super Bowl!

Taylor Swift appears to be on her way to the Super Bowl!

The 34-year-old pop star wrapped her fourth and final concert at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night. Instead of hanging out in Tokyo after her show, she made a mad dash to her private plane at the Haneda Airport to begin her 12-hour flight back to the States to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday. According to the Associated Press, an hour after her show, reporters saw several minivans arrive at the airport where “someone went inside the gate area as four to five people carrying large black umbrellas obstructed the view of the person.”

The popular flight-tracking website FlightRadar noted a private jet was on the tarmac listed as “VistaJet (The Football Era).” Obviously, it is a nod to her football player beau. Innerestingly, there also was a second aircraft with the name “The Backup Quarterback” alongside it. Taylor seemingly wanted to be prepared if something went wrong with the first plane! Nothing would stop her from getting to Allegiant Stadium to see her man and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, battle the San Francisco 49ers on the field! LOLz!

The flight that the Lover singer is believed to be on is heading from Tokyo to Los Angeles. She reportedly will land on the West Coast after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. From there, she has more than 24 hours to make the final trek to Sin City.

So it appears Taylor will make it for the Super Bowl with plenty of time! Once the Evermore artist is in Sin City, she is supposed to sit in a suite at the Allegiant Stadium with her parents, brother, his girlfriend, and the Kelce family – which Travis covered the bill for! TMZ reported she will have some friends with her at the big. However, it is unknown who will join her on Sunday.

