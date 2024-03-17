Kim Kardashian Jokes About Going To ‘Find’ Princess Catherine -- & Fans Are Mixed!

Kim Kardashian is getting in on the joke — at Princess Catherine’s expense.

On Saturday night, the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share a carousel of sultry new pics… But this time, her caption was more eye-catching than the snaps themselves! The 43-year-old sported a cropped Up In Smoke Tour t-shirt, black leather pants, a diamond choker and matching cross necklace, and honey blonde locks. Looking fab, but to go where? Well, she let us know in her caption! She wrote:

“On my way to go find Kate”

HA!

This, of course, is in reference to Princess Catherine’s whereabouts, since they’ve been kept relatively under wraps since her abdominal surgery in January. As we’ve been following, fans have been ITCHING to get any details about the Princess of Wales amid her recovery — even spiraling down into some conspiracy theory rabbit holes in the process. She’s been spotted a couple times but fans thought one sighting was actually of a body double, while photoshop was called into question in the other. It certainly doesn’t help that everything’s reportedly been kept pretty secretive regarding her recovery!

In Kim’s comments, some fans thought her remark was hilarious:

“THIS CAPTION HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH” “Omg that caption is going to stir up so much more drama ” “Is Kimmy… trolling Kate Middleton ” “Kim is so funny ”

However, others called the comment into question:

“Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumors, spreading rumors.” “Why would you say that ” “It’s not like people from your fam have gone into hiding (rightfully so) during pregnancy or other medical reasons… this caption isn’t it.”

Where do YOU land on Kim’s caption, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

