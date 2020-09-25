Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Are Expecting Their First Baby!

There’s another royal baby on the way!

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Friday that Princess Eugenie and her husband of nearly two years Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together come early 2021.

The news read:

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

How exciting!!

As you’ll recall, the couple tied the knot on October 12, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, reportedly the date Meghan Markle announced her first pregnancy to the family before the news broke to the public a few days later.

In the current line of succession, Eugenie is number 10, just after her father Prince Andrew and older sister Princess Beatrice who are in spots eight and nine, respectively. Eugenie and Jack’s little one will be eleventh in line for the throne, and the ninth great-grandchild of the monarch.

The baby will join Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie Harrison, and the four granddaughters of Princess Anne, Savannah and Isla Phillips, and Mia and Lena Tindall. It is unclear if Eugenie and Jack will choose to give their child a formal title.

The 30-year-old also shared the baby news on her personal Instagram account with two photos. In the first, the couple can be seen holding the sweetest pair of baby bear slippers highlighting the momma-to-be’s stunning pink sapphire engagement ring. And in the second, the pair can be seen beaming side by side.

Take a look at the adorable snaps (below):

Sarah Ferguson also shared a photo (see it HERE) of her daughter and son-in-law from the same shoot, writing along with the pic on IG:

“I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child. Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy”

Aww!!

While the parents-to-be have only been married for under two years, they recently celebrated ten years together back in April. The Duke of York’s daughter shared on social media at the time:

“Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today… and we are lucky enough to be together at this time.”⁣

Many congratulations again to Eugenie and Jack!!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN.]