Queen Elizabeth, Kris Jenner, Kate Hudson, And More Reflect On The 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

Twenty years after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, many people have paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 people killed on that tragic day. Among them were celebrities such as Queen Elizabeth II, Kris Jenner, and Kate Hudson — all of whom commemorated the 20th anniversary by sharing their personal memories and more in emotional posts.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, and Hillary Clinton came together for a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial on Saturday. Of course, that was not the end of their tributes. Biden later shared an emotional video about the story of his friend Davis, who lost his son when the South Tower collapsed. He then acknowledged the loss of all the families and those who risked their lives:

“America and the world commemorate you and your loved ones. The pieces of your soul. We honor all those who risked and gave their lives in the minutes, hours, months, and years afterward.”

20 years after September 11, 2001, we commemorate the 2,977 lives we lost and honor those who risked and gave their lives. As we saw in the days that followed, unity is our greatest strength. It’s what makes us who we are — and we can’t forget that. pic.twitter.com/WysK8m3LAb — President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2021

Obama reflected on “what we’ve learned in the 20 years since that awful morning,” noting that the list “is long and growing” before emphasizing:

“America has always been home to heroes who run towards danger in order to do what is right.”

In addition to having the Band of the Welsh Guards at Windsor Castle perform the U.S. National Anthem, Queen Elizabeth remarked:

“As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on September 11 2001, my thoughts and prayers, and those of my family and the entire nation, remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty. My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle devoted the homepage of their website Archewell to list the names of all the victims of 9/11. Kris Jenner posted a mosaic of all the victims, writing in the caption:

“20 years ago today. Take a moment this morning to remember and honor those who lost their lives, the families and friends who lost their loved ones, and the survivors of the horrific attacks on 9/11. We’ll never forget the sacrifices made by the firefighters, early responders and civilians who risked everything to help others in the most incredible and unforgettable display of heroism. I’ll never forget that day, and my thoughts are with everyone who lost someone they love. Life is so precious and today is a reminder to me to cherish every single moment I have with those I love. We must show each other love, forgiveness, grace, and be thankful for the time we have together. #NeverForget #911.”

Mariah Carey tweeted:

“On this anniversary of 9/11, I find myself remembering the shock and anguish we all experienced with painfully deep sadness. Vivid images of the skyline I grew up loving so much, suddenly changed forever.”

Mark Wahlberg thanked first responders when he took to Instagram:

“20 years ago but feels like yesterday. We are all forever changed. Thinking of those who are gone and their loved ones missing them now and always.#NeverForget #ThankYouFirstResponders #UnitedWeStand.”

Kate Hudson opened up about her experience that fateful day, sharing:

“20 years ago. It’s hard to believe it’s been so long since this devastating event in our history. Being in the city right now brings back so many memories. Everyone remembers where they were: when they got the call or seeing it on the news. Those of us who were living in New York saw a different city. A city in mourning yet together. Working together, supporting each other no matter what their beliefs, politics or economics.”

She continued:

“It was confusing and sad but New York showed up in its greatest form as it always does to help everyone get through it. To all of the families remembering their loved ones today, I share with you my love and condolences. #911 #neverforget”

Many other celebrities took to social media to commemorate 9/11 and share their stories as well. Take a look at the emotional tributes (below):

Flying on 9/11, remembering all those folks who never got a chance to arrive at their destinations 20 years ago.

The morning after @SModcastle hosted Steve Buscemi for a @FriendsOfFF benefit, and after 2 months in which the Garden State gave us CLERKS III, I’m going back to Cali. pic.twitter.com/wDwdksknMX — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 11, 2021

