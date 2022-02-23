No, Queen Elizabeth Is Not Dead!

The Queen is still kicking, y’all!

The internet had a collective anxiety attack on Tuesday after rumors emerged that Queen Elizabeth II had died. The news was reported by Hollywood Unlocked, along with the outlet’s founder Jason Lee, who claimed that the monarch was “found dead” in the palace.

The fact this wasn’t confirmed by any major news outlet or the Palace was a big clue it wasn’t for real, but it was still scary. Thankfully, a parliamentary official is here to put those rumors to rest!

According to BNO News, Dayo Okewale, a chief of staff in the House of Lords, said the report about the queen’s death was “false,” adding that she’s currently recovering from COVID-19.

The Queen is thought to be vaccinated and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms — but of course she still needs to be quarantined, meaning she’s canceling her royal duties. Thankfully that’s all that’s going on!

Phew!

