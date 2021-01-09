Source Says Katy Perry Plans To “Fully Immerse” Herself In Motherhood

Katy Perry loves her job as a momma!

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Friday that the singer is fully committed to being a fantastic mom to her 4-month old daughter, Daisy Bloom. The insider said:

“Katy has put off some work commitments recently to fully immerse herself in motherhood. She is really happy and enjoying her time with Daisy.”

In addition, the source mentioned that her relationship with Orlando Bloom is still going strong, and they are both focused on their new family.

The Dark Horse hitmaker welcomed her first little one with the actor at the end of August. The happy couple announced the birth through UNICEF, saying:

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever. As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity.”

A month later, the new momma took to Twitter to reflect on the realities of motherhood. In a series of tweets, the Smile singer wrote:

“Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full time job. part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they have been coming from months of “time off…” she’s coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol. Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave! Part 4. I love my job.”

During the Meditate America Benefit and Concert virtual event last month, she also explained to Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, about the most difficult part of having a newborn.

“My daughter — she’s such a gift — but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep! No matter how much support you have. But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?”

We’re so glad to hear that she is loving mom life right now and taking a step back from some of her commitments as a pop sensation. We can’t even imagine how exhausted she must feel having to juggle both. Get some rest, girl!

