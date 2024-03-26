CRAZY Video Of NYC Mom Fighting Off Her Daughter's Attempted Kidnapper!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A mother in the NYC borough of Queens is being hailed as a hero after rescuing her daughter from an absolutely horrifying kidnapping attempt.

Lex Alvarez, who is just 18 years old, went from her apartment to take a walk on the street with her family dog one day back in late January. All was normal — Lex came back inside, went upstairs, and opened the door to let the dog back in the apartment. But then, without warning, a man rushed down the stairs and leapt from the landing on the floor above Lex’s apartment. Then, he grabbed her, and started hauling her downstairs while the family dog barked helplessly.

Hearing the frantic barking and screaming in the hall, Lex’s momma Adriana Alvarez rushed out of the apartment. At first, she thought there was an issue with the dog — but immediately, she saw her beloved teenage daughter being dragged down stairs by the much bigger man. So, like any momma bear would do, she sprung into action!

Even though Adriana is just 5’4” and 130 pounds, and the alleged attacker — who was later identified as George Vassiliou — is 6’2” and 230 pounds, the terrified mom fought the man off!!

Per the New York Post, Adriana followed George and her daughter down four flights of stairs. The whole way down, both women punched and kicked Vassiliou. He allegedly used pepper spray on them, and he punched Adriana in the face at least once. Hearing the commotion, another neighbor rushed out of their home and started beating Vassiliou with a stick, too! Adriana used that moment to try to push her daughter into the neighbor’s open apartment door to safety. However, George allegedly grabbed the protective mother by her hair and started stomping on her back!

WTF!!

Finally, thankfully, Lex somehow broke free of Vassiliou. Another neighbor came out of their apartment at that point, and they were able to hold down the alleged assailant. Lex and Adriana ran outside and started calling for help. The police arrived minutes later, and they arrested Vassiliou.

In the end, Adriana sustained an orbital eye fracture, a dislocated shoulder, a dislocated elbow, and significant nerve damage. Absolutely horrific… but she saved her daughter’s life, and in the end, that was what mattered to her. Recalling the incident — which was first made public this week after the release of doorbell camera footage of it — she told NBC News:

“I never heard her scream like that. It’s my baby, you can’t take her. I remember being thrown onto the heater … he’s just pepper spraying me, he’s punching me.”

So awful…

BTW, this all started after George and Lex met at a supermarket where they used to work together. George, who is 35 years old, apparently asked Lex out on a date. She told him no, and George didn’t take too kindly to that. She told the Post:

“They were cordial, they spoke, they were friendly. But he got a little weird — where she would be bagging stuff, and he’d be staring at her.”

Later, per Adriana, he allegedly began “stalking” her daughter after Lex quit working at the supermarket. That led to the Alvarez clan filing a restraining order against him. Adriana also claimed to the Post that he allegedly tried to “grab her off the street” two different times before the January incident caught on the family’s doorbell camera. WTF…

You can see the disturbing footage of Adriana fighting off her daughter’s attacker (below):

Per NBC News, Vassiliou was charged with attempted kidnapping, assault, weapons possession, unlawful possession of noxious matter, harassment, and violating an order of protection. That outlet reports that he pleaded not guilty to those charges.

As for Adriana, a GoFundMe page was set up by her uncle to help defray medical costs associated with the injuries she sustained in the attack. The page originally had a $5,000 goal, but as of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised nearly $40,000 from almost a thousand supporters. You can visit that page for yourself HERE.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

