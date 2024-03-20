Tom Sandoval Says Fans Are Treating Him Like Murderer Scott Peterson Following Scandoval!

Tom Sandoval sure has a way with words, doesn’t he?

If you didn’t catch the sarcasm in that statement, maybe you aren’t ready to read on. LOLz!!! Of course, we are referring to how the Scandoval affair leading man has recently controversially compared himself to the likes of George Floyd, O.J. Simpson, and Danny Masterson. And now, in the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, he is comparing himself to… convicted wife-killer Scott Peterson?!?! Seriously??

Peterson, as you may recall, is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2004 of killing his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son Conner back in 2002. And on Tuesday night’s VPR ep, Sandoval invoked his name while complaining about the treatment he’s been getting after his affair with Raquel Leviss that went on for months behind now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix‘s back!

Tuesday’s dramatics started when Scheana Shay tried to tell Tom to suck it up and put his ego aside while taking accountability for the affair. Tom didn’t like that advice, and began to argue back until James Kennedy jumped in and told him:

“You’re going to burn every f**king bridge around you, bro!”

Unmoved, Sandoval started screaming in response:

“I’m not groveling to these mother f**kers anymore, dude. We’ve all done f**ked up s**t. We’ve all made mistakes. I’m over this s**t!”

Yikes…

Later in the ep, Sandoval explained to confessional cameras how he was struggling with the low points of losing all his pals amid the affair reveal:

“I lost pretty much all of my friends, and now, losing Rachel, it’s a lot for me emotionally,. There’s part of me that thought when she gets out, maybe we can both be in a healthy place to see each other again and connect, but I’m figuring out that will never happen. It really, really f**king breaks my heart.”

Sad! Then, Tom Schwartz was on hand as the camera cut to Sandoval literally sobbing in a closet while lamenting all that he lost in his love life and professional world following the cheating scandal. While looking at infamous old pics of Leviss, Sandoval complained to Schwartz:

“Sorry, dude, I just look at those pictures and I’m like, ‘That’ll never f**king happen again.'”

Schwartz tried to comfort his friend and business partner by telling him that he was “at the tail end” of the drama. But Sandoval didn’t buy that claim! The cheating reality TV villain replied:

“That’s not even remotely accurate. I’m being treated like I’m f**king Scott Peterson and it will f**king linger with me like f**king Scott Peterson.”

Half-laughing and trying to suppress it, Schwartz responded:

“You’re not Scott Peterson. Didn’t he murder his wife?”

To which Sandoval then answered:

“Allegedly.”

OMG…

You can see the full exchange (below):

tom sandoval just compared himself to scott peterson. i repeat tom sandoval just compared himself to a convicted murderer. and then had the audacity to say allegedly #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules pic.twitter.com/0zJwcu7sz4 — g ???? (@gretchen0912) March 20, 2024

That’s crazy! What a f**king comparison!! At least it’s not George Floyd again, we suppose. But still!

HOWEVER… Tom using that word “allegedly” is perhaps prescient. In 2021, Scott’s sister-in-law claimed new evidence suggests he did NOT murder Laci and the couple’s unborn son two decades ago. And earlier this year, the Los Angeles Innocence Project announced it was taking on Scott’s case to potentially prove he wasn’t the killer. Sooooooo yeah! Pretty wild!

Still, what do U make of Tom’s comparison, y’all?? Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube/California Department of Corrections]