Quinta Brunson Responds To Twitter Backlash Over Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys Gag During Her Acceptance Speech!

Quinta Brunson is taking it all in stride!

Monday night’s Emmys telecast proved to be a career-changing moment for the Abbott Elementary creator and star. At the show, she won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series — a very well-deserved nod to her amazing sitcom!

Except when it came time for the 32-year-old to accept the award on stage, presenter Jimmy Kimmel decided to stick around in an unconventional way. And fans were NOT happy!

…But Quinta doesn’t quite see it the same way they do!!

This all started when Will Arnett came out to present the award during Monday night’s show. He dragged the prostrate late-night talk show host on stage with him and joked about how Jimmy was supposedly despondent over losing out on his own Emmys nomination:

“This is the 13th time in a row that he’s lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there.”

Fans loved the gag! Arnett fumbled through his intro before announcing the award, and Jimmy continued to lie next to him on stage. However, when it came time to bring up Brunson as the rightful winner, things took a turn for many fans watching at home. Jimmy never got up, and Quinta gave her entire speech while Kimmel lay motionless at her feet!!

She first tried to alert him to her victory, saying:

“Jimmy, wake up. I won.”

And while he briefly broke character to give her a thumbs up, he stayed down on the stage floor the entire time. So, Quinta delivered her speech with him there!

You can see the full exchange here:

OMG!

On Twitter, fans didn’t care for the moment as much as Kimmel probably figured they would have. Many criticized the Jimmy Kimmel Live host for the extended gag, arguing it took the spotlight away from the Abbott Elementary genius in what should have been a coronating moment for her entertainment career.

Here are just a few of the viral reactions to the bit:

Jimmy Kimmel not moving to get out of Quinta Brunson's way is a (shitty, selfish, bullshit) choice. #Emmys — Andy Dehnart (@realityblurred) September 13, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel owes Quinta Brunson an apology. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/EcrUtYh8Eu — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) September 13, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel is ruining this moment for Quinta Brunson. She played along with the bit, but that was her moment. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 13, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel owes Quinta Brunson an apology. PERIODT. — Markia B. (@theemoneyplug) September 13, 2022

And there were MANY more where those came from. Jeez!!

But Quinta didn’t feel the same way! In the press room following the show, she spoke to the media about Kimmel’s lay-down gag. Not yet knowing the backlash that came over the internet, she said:

“I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don’t know, I feel like the bit didn’t bother me that much. I don’t know what the internet thinks.”

She also gave Kimmel a lot of credit for championing Abbott Elementary early in its run.

The talented (and now award-winning!) comedian said:

“Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot. He was one of the first people to see Abbott Elementary. He was the first person to message me on Instagram. He was so excited it was going to be on ABC. I was happy it was Jimmy. He’s one of the comedy godfathers. I’m a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment. Tomorrow, maybe I’ll be mad at him.”

She’s going to get her chance to be mad, if she wants it!! Quinta is scheduled to be a guest on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and she’s already joking about what she may do to the late-night host:

“Maybe I’ll punch him. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

LOLz!

As for Jimmy, he spoke to ET at an Emmys after party on Monday night and delivered his own take on the viral moment:

“I had my eyes closed, I had no idea where I was. It was one of the weirdest things that’s ever happened to me.”

Ha! Suuuure, Jimmy…

He didn’t hesitate to praise Quinta, though. Clearly he has a lot of love for the up-and-coming comedian:

“She is so unbelievably talented. I saw her pilot before it came out on ABC, and I wrote to her, and I was like, ‘I don’t know how we got this, but congratulations. You made a pilot that any network would be ecstatic to get.’ She’s a lovely person as well.”

Love that!!

