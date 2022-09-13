Oprah Winfrey Hopes Queen's Death Will Be Harry & Meghan's 'Opportunity For Peacemaking' With Estranged Royal Family

Oprah Winfrey has hope for the royal family, but is she really someone who should be weighing in?

On Sunday, the talk show host sat down with Extra to discuss her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Sidney about the late acting legend Sidney Poitier while at the Toronto Film Festival. In the process, she was asked to discuss her thoughts on another kind of legend: the legendary feud between the royal family! Something she knows a thing or two about since she was the one to interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their explosive tell-all chat in 2020!

Related: King Charles & Camilla Sit On Thrones For The First Time — LOOK!!

When asked by reporter Jenn Lahmers if Queen Elizabeth II’s death will be a chance for the couple to “heal some wounds” with the rest of the royals, Oprah mused:

“Well, this is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking… And hopefully, there will be that.”

Seems like she’s got her fingers crossed that the family will mend their broken fences! Hear her discuss the sticky situation between the famous family (below)!

It’s not the first time we’ve heard this sentiment! Earlier this week, sources told the Telegraph that Harry and Prince William’s cousin Peter Phillips could help pull them together in this dark time — and he’s already acting as a “peacemaker.” Sounds like just about everyone is hoping to see the brothers unite again, and not just for show. But only time will tell if they can truly forgive and forget. Meanwhile, fans are having a hard time forgetting Oprah’s history with the royal family — and her involvement in the feud!

Related: Prince William SLAMMED Over Public Treatment Of Princess Catherine!!

After the interview hit the internet, royal fans were outraged to hear the media personality discussing the family’s feud considering she helped ignite it by hosting Harry and Meghan’s CBS special. Fans argued on Twitter:

“Oprah talks about ‘burying the dead’ and says she hopes it will help Prince Harry and Meghan ‘make peace’ with the royals. She’s priceless isn’t she. Never scrutinised a word [Harry and Meghan] said… She calls herself a serious talk show host.” “Oprah forgets she started this. Maybe an apology would help with the peacemaking.” “Oprah, you had plenty of opportunities to ask real questions and dispute some of the things said. But, you didn’t. And trying to convince the public that this wasn’t choreographed to the nth degree? Come on, Sis. You can’t fool us anymore…” “Hey @Oprah if you cared for that family you wouldn’t have given them a platform to badmouth the RF family. After your interview the anger between them widened. So stop the BS talk.” “Oprah has a cheek, when she provided the platform for Meghan to trash our Queen and Royal Family – and encouraged her!”

Oprah trying to do a U-turn out of the RF drama she fully soaked and bathed in last year… pic.twitter.com/2Tf6yRfAXr — Lavender (@BlewLavender) September 12, 2022

Yeesh!!

Is Oprah really to blame?! There’s a reason Harry and Meghan left the UK! Things were pretty f**ked up before the special…

While the interview did give the controversy a larger platform, it’s not like she had anything to do with the bombshells her guests decided to reveal. And it’s likely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have found someone else to interview them if Oprah said no. At the end of the day, they’re the ones who opened their mouths, and only they and the other royals really know the truth about what happened behind the scenes.

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Does Oprah owe an apology? Is it rude of her to be commenting on the drama because of her history with Harry and Meghan? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Extra/YouTube]