Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Got The PERFECT Revenge On Jimmy Kimmel After His Emmys Lay-Down Gag!

Good for Quinta Brunson!

The Abbott Elementary creator and actress won big on Monday at the Emmys — but she was also pushed into the limelight after presenter Jimmy Kimmel decided to lie down during her award walk-up and stay there for her entire acceptance speech! Critics called out Kimmel at the time, saying he stole Quinta’s big moment. She even joked she might punch him in revenge when she appeared on his show a few days after the awards!

Related: Jimmy Kimmel Tears Up Remembering Bob Saget In Moving Tribute

Quinta popped up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, where she was scheduled guest on the show, but she showed up a little early, bumping Kimmel from his monologue and stealing back her time!! As Jimmy was delivering jokes to open the show, Brunson walked out on stage to a standing ovation. With a shocked Kimmel turning to face her, the TV star said:

“You know how when you win an Emmy you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time? And then you get less time because somebody does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”

As the audience laughed, Jimmy said:

“You know, I have heard of that happening, yeah.”

LOLz!!!

Quinta added:

“Well I was wondering, or demanding, really, if I could have a couple of extra minutes to thank a couple of extra people that I didn’t get to thank on Monday night.”

Love it! You can watch Quinta cut Jimmy off beginning at the 11:50 mark (below):

When it came time for the interview, Kimmel apologized to the star for the Monday night moment at the Emmys. He said:

“People got upset, they said I stole your moment and maybe I did and I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you. I think you know that, I hope you know that.”

It’s not as bad as when Kanye West rushed the stage at the VMAs after Taylor Swift won Best Female Video, but the actress deserved to accept the major award without a comedian trying to make headlines of his own.

Ever the class act though, Brunson responded:

“Thank you, that’s kind, but honestly I had a good night.”

Here’s that full exchange (below):

So they’re even now!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube/YouTube]