Jimmy Kimmel Tears Up Remembering Bob Saget In Moving Tribute: 'I'm Sorry I Taped This Like 14 Times'

Like many, Jimmy Kimmel took a moment to mourn his dear friend Bob Saget on Monday and there wasn’t a dry eye in sight.

At the start of Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host shared a tribute to the 65-year-old actor who died unexpectedly on Sunday in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. He was in the middle of a stand-up comedy tour and appeared to be in good health, so news of his passing has hit everyone incredibly hard.

Working to fight back tears in the pre-taped segment, Jimmy began his show saying:

“Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man… I had so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me.”

Kimmel went on to note that Bob and his second wife Kelly Rizzo were always the best people to sit with at a party, recalling:

“He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never. If there were people he didn’t like, he kept it to himself. Unlike me, he was a good person.”

Their relationship went far beyond parties and work commitments, too. The comedian and Full House alum shared a special bond, especially as they both became fathers. Pulling a paper from his pocket, the 54-year-old read an email Saget once sent him, continuing:

“In one email we were talking about our kids, and I have it here. He wrote, ‘One night soon let’s go out and have some meat and some good damn drinks and talk about how lucky we are that we have them.’”

Getting choked up, Jimmy insisted:

“And we did do that, many times. When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot. So, I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife, Kelly, and to his friends who loved him so much.”

The How I Met Your Mother alum leaves behind three daughters from a previous marriage — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29. We cannot imagine what they are feeling amid this devastating loss.

Of course, many friends have also had to say a premature goodbye to the America’s Funniest Home Videos star, something that got Jimmy very emotional. He finally said through tears:

“I’m sorry. I taped this like 14 times, and I just…”

Phew… So heartbreaking. Bob really touched so many lives. Hear Jimmy’s full tribute (below).

We’ll be keeping all these friends and family members in our thoughts as they work through this immense grief.

