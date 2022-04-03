Why Bill Hader Refuses To Talk About His Relationship With Anna Kendrick

Don’t expect Bill Hader to spill the tea about his relationship with Anna Kendrick anytime soon!

Back in January, it was reported by People that the 43-year-old comedian and the Pitch Perfect actress had been dating for more than a year after co-starring in the 2019 Christmas movie Noelle. A source told to the outlet:

“Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year. They met years ago. She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie. They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet…They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

The news came as quite a shock to many people at the time. So naturally, the topic of Bill’s love life came up during a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. However, the Saturday Night Live alum decided to remain mum on the deets and declined to speak about his relationship with the publication. Why? Well, he is doing so for the sake of his three daughters, 12-year-old Hannah, 9-year-old Harper, and 7-year-old Hayley, who he shares with ex-wife Maggie Carey. He explained:

“They just want me to be their dad. They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do.”

Fair enough! Speaking of his children, the Barry actor also added that he was worried about how the stress of the coronavirus pandemic would negatively affect them, saying:

“Maggie and I were just trying to keep them calm. And then, weirdly, it was the other way around. They would really keep us calm.”

Awww!

While Bill remains tight lipped about his romance, an insider shared with Entertainment Tonight last month that Bill and Anna are still going strong, saying:

“Bill and Anna are in love and very happy in their relationship, and enjoying their time together.”

But despite being content with their relationship, that does not mean they are ready to walk down the aisle anytime soon. In fact, the insider noted that the duo is “in no rush to get engaged and are happy with how things are going.” Nothing wrong with not rushing into things! But hopefully, the pair will be willing to share the engagement news with everyone instead of keeping it on the down-low if that ever happens!

Are you surprised Bill won’t talk about his relationship with Anna? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments (below)!

