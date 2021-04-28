Rachel Bilson Says She And Rami Malek Have Made Up And Are 'Good' Again After PhotoGate!

Remember that big ol’ photo controversy between Rachel Bilson and Rami Malek?!

The pic the former O.C. star shared on her Instagram account of the two of them in high school?! As you’ll recall from Rachel’s first reminiscence about the old snapshot, the Oscar winner actually asked her to remove it from IG because it was embarrassing to him!

Related: Rachel Looks Back On The Horribly Invasive Old Bling Ring Robberies!

Speaking to Dax Shepard last month on his Armchair Expert podcast, Bilson explained the surprisingly traumatic ordeal of being asked to take down the picture, which she initially put up in early 2019. She recalled to Shepard back in March (below):

“[It was] the dorkiest picture of both of us. I don’t usually check my DMs on my Instagram and maybe a week goes by, and I actually look and I have a message from Rami. But it wasn’t like, ‘Hey! How are you?’ It was straight to, ‘I would really appreciate if you take that down. I’m a really private person.’ I guess he didn’t like the picture of himself. I removed it, and I even wrote to him a really nice message like, ‘I’m so sorry! Go get the Oscar! You’re doing amazing.’ And I never heard anything back, which is fine.”

Eeeek!

So, of course, Bilson did as she was told, and she took down the picture. But she never heard anything back from Malek about it…

…Until now!

Now that she told her story to Shepard last month on Armchair Expert, enough time has gone by for the former O.C. star to catch us up on the aftermath. Speaking to the three hosts on the LadyGang podcast this week, the TV star revealed how she and Malek are “good” again after he reached out to her recently in private.

Bilson dished:

“Rami and I have actually talked. Since that came out, he connected with me and we’re all good. He was so sweet and we’re totally fine now, and we talked about it and we’re good.”

Awww! Love to hear that! Always nice to know there’s a happy ending past all the drama!

Related: Rachel Bilson Is Super Grateful For Adam Brody!

Still, even just talking about the recently re-surfaced old photo was a point of stress for the 39-year-old Los Angeles native.

She explained to the LadyGang crowd this week how mortifying everything was right up until she learned Rami was totally cool with her intentions and reasons behind sharing the photo in the first place:

“I was so mortified though. I was having a panic attack, I had to go to therapy that day and I was like, ‘I’m having anxiety. I did not want this to resurface in this way. I feel so bad. Oh my god, Rami is going to think I’m doing this again and everything.’ But it actually turned out to be a good thing for reasons. We were able to reconnect and make it better and everything’s great. He was so gracious and I totally understood where he was coming from and he understood me and I was just so happy we were able to squash it and move on. I get it and I totally understood. And he knew I wasn’t doing it with any ill intentions.”

See? All’s well that ends well! And everything is super-cool again between former high school classmates Rachel Bilson and Rami Malek. They did look pretty good together as old pals in that pic, anyways.

Love it!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Got any reactions to the winding down of PhotoGate?! Sound OFF with your take and reaction down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/Brian To/WENN]