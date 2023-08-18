Bravo SHUTS DOWN Rachel Leviss' Producer Claim About Tom Sandoval!

Bravo is addressing Rachel Leviss‘ latest claims!

During the second part of her interview on the Just B podcast this week, the 28-year-old revealed she believed Scandoval was all “fabricated” to save the show. Why is that? Rachel mentioned that during the infamous scene at her apartment, she talked with Sandoval about him recording an explicit video of her without permission. After cover band singer confronted her for bringing it up on camera, he allegedly “ended up boycotting filming the rest of Scandoval so that he could have editing rights to that scene to take out that specific piece.”

Related: Ariana’s BFF Claims He Did NOT See That NSFW Video Of Rachel!

The other reason? When Bethenny Frankel asked if he was a producer on the show, Rachel alleged Sandoval said he “was offered a producer credit for Season 11″ during negotiations:

“I think he was being rewarded for the Scandoval of it all and to me that’s just kinda gross because it seems, it makes me skeptical. Was this really just something that was fabricated for this end result? Alex Baskin, our executive producer, went on record and said the show was going to be canceled after season 10 and if it wasn’t for Scandoval there wouldn’t be a season 11.”

So all of this drama was orchestrated by Sandoval and producers just to boost ratings? Really? According to Bravo, no, that was not the case. Following the latest podcast episode’s release, the network denied all of Rachel’s claims about Sandoval, saying:

“Tom Sandoval was never offered a producer credit on Season 11, and had absolutely no creative control over any editing during any season of Vanderpump Rules.”

Hmm. At this time, Sandoval hasn’t confirmed nor denied the accusations. But who do you believe, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]