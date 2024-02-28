Rachel Leviss Says She Offered Her Apartment To Tom Sandoval -- But He *Chose* To Stay With Ex Ariana Madix?!

Rachel Leviss apparently tried to help Tom Sandoval with his awkward AF living situation with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix! And what did he do? Well, those following the current house battle between Ariana and Sandoval already know the answer. But if you don’t, spoiler! He turned her down!

The 29-year-old former reality star made the revelation on her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue Tuesday. This was at the height of the Scandoval spotlight — everything was out in the open, Ariana had dumped Sandy, Raquel was trying to figure things out. She recalled she wanted her man to move out of the house with his ex and stay at her place for a bit! Not with her, mind you, this was when she was going to treatment at mental health facility The Meadows at the time:

“I asked Tom to move out [of his home with Madix]. I provided an apartment for him to stay at when I was at The Meadows. I asked him to leave the house and find a new place by the time I got back.”

Seems like a great offer! A nice apartment to use as a launching pad to find a new start somewhere.

However, Sandoval, being Sandoval, was too stubborn. Rachel told listeners he immediately turned down the offer and said:

“No, that’s not happening.”

Ugh. And we all know what happened next. Rachel realized her relationship with Sandoval was unhealthy and kicked him to the curb — just, you know, not literally because he never stayed at her place.

As for the infamous house? Ariana and Sandoval went on to continue living together long after their breakup! In fact, even as we are days away from the anniversary of when Scandoval rocked the world, the former couple appears to be nowhere close to solving this issue. Over the past year, they’ve been fighting over the sale of their place. Ariana wants to sell their home, while Sandoval hopes to buy her out. And in January, she ended up filing a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend to force a “partition by sale,” which means they would sell the house and evenly split the profit.

However, Sandoval wasn’t standing for it. He filed his own countersuit this month, claiming Madix does not identify a valid “cause of action” and is not acting “reasonably and in good faith.” Therefore, he feels a partition of their home should not be granted. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman further argued that he loaned his ex-girlfriend $90,000 and cannot sell their home until she pays him back. It’s a super messy ordeal!

And Rachel is staying out of it from now on! She added on her podcast:

“I don’t know what’s going on between them because Tom has told me that they’re roommates and they’re still roommates, even if they weren’t quite roommates before, they are now.”

As for Sandoval’s claim of loaning $90,000 to Ariana? Rachel pointed out she has “no say in their living situation” and that “their finances are between them”.

Oof. We bet a small part of Sandoval regrets not taking Rachel’s offer now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

