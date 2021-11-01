The Real Housewives Of… DUBAI?! Get The Deets On Bravo’s New Series!

The Real Housewives franchise is headed to Dubai!!

Andy Cohen made the exciting announcement on Monday’s episode of The Today Show, chatting with hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about the first international version of the series! The executive producer shared:

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo‘s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.”

So cool!!

If that doesn’t get you excited enough, the Watch What Happens Live host added:

“This is going to blow the lid off of the entire franchise.”

Wow!! Now that’s saying a LOT. So far, only a synopsis of the show has been released by the network, promising the show will follow a “group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.” Bravo continued:

“With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture, and wild nightlife scene. Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires, or hosting on a private island, these glamorous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists.”

That sounds amazing!!

While no specific air date has been released, Real Housewives of Dubai is expected to hit screens sometime in 2022. The cast remains a mystery at this time, too, though we can’t help wonder if Lindsay Lohan will make an appearance?? The Mean Girls star moved to the desert city in 2014 for a “fresh start” and to get away from paparazzi. In 2018, she told Emirates Woman:

“Moving here was a fresh start. I don’t have to be publicly seen all the time, or discuss what I’m doing.”

That said, she’s been busy with new projects lately. Could RHOD be the next one??

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

It’s hard to know if she’d be willing to give up some of her private life to appear on the reality TV show, but we bet fans would love it if she did! We just know she’d make for some great content!

As viewers know, Real Housewives Of Dubai will be the network’s 11th edition of the franchise, which first began in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County. They’ve already expanded to New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas, and Salt Lake City. Most of the shows have been incredibly successful, except for RHODC which was canceled after one season. Similarly, RHOM ended after just two seasons in 2011, but it will soon be brought back in a revival premiering on Peacock in December.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you excited this franchise is finally heading overseas?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

