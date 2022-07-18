Jennifer Lopez Said Her Name Would Be 'Jennifer Affleck' Way Back In 2003! AWW!

Mrs. Jennifer Lopez Affleck has been dreaming of this name change for a minute!

The singer and her now-husband Ben Affleck tied the knot in a “fun” and romantic ceremony on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The next day, a pic of their marriage license surfaced revealing that the singer had officially filed to change her legal name from “Jennifer Lopez” to “Jennifer Affleck” — but apparently, this wasn’t a last-minute decision. It’s actually something she’s been planning since the couple was first engaged many moons ago!!

In light of the exciting nuptial news, a fan put together a compilation video featuring some of Bennifer’s cutest moments! The footage includes a clip from the couple’s 2003 special with former Access Hollywood host Pat O’Brien, in which the pop star was asked if her name would change once she was married. Pat wondered:

“I wanna know, a week after you’re married, what will your name be?”

Jennifer, who was in the kitchen of her and Ben’s rental home in Vancouver at the time during his filming of Paycheck and her An Unfinished Life, sweetly replied:

“Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously.”

Considering she wouldn’t be changing her public moniker, Pat asked what her stationary would say, and she confirmed:

“Jennifer Affleck.”

AW! The Marry Me star then teased about her famous nickname:

“J. Aff…doesn’t [have] quite the same ring to it, but…”

LOLz!! She might be right there, but the fact that she was so eager to change her legal name (then and now) proves how serious she’s always been about Ben!! Ch-ch-check out the clip (below)!

You can also check out their full special here:

They are so CUTE!!!

It’s nice to see that after all their time apart, some things never changed! As Perezcious readers know, the couple met on the set of Gigli in 2001. They began dating the next year, and their relationship quickly became the talk of the town — something they highlighted in her Jenny From The Block music video. By November 2002, they were engaged with a wedding set for Labor Day 2003. Unfortunately, insane media attention forced them to postpone the wedding and they ultimately split in January 2004. They each went on to get married and welcome several kids into the world before they eventually found their way back to each other — 18 years later!

Things have only been looking up for the pair since their reconciliation last April. J.Aff discussed the lovers’ unique journey to the altar when she reflected on her Sin City nuptials on her website on Sunday, writing:

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday – all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

She added:

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

Aw!! Love seeing these two so happy! Bennifer 2.0 is here to stay!

