Raven-Symoné Reveals Everyone She’s Dated Had To Sign NDAs 'Right Before Naughty Time'!!

Raven-Symoné is opening up about the reality of dating as “a celebrity in Hollywood.”

The That’s So Raven alum’s love life hasn’t always been as solid as it is now with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday — in fact, it was often actually overshadowed by legally binding contracts! For the most part, we all like to think of love as a deeply trusting and vulnerable connection between partners, but for the 37-year-old, that wasn’t always the case.

The Cheetah Girls actress stopped by the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast last week, where she got real about the conditions of her dating life prior to saying “I do.” She explained:

“All of my relationships, especially — obviously — when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs.”

She continued:

“It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that.”

For those who don’t know, an NDA (non-disclosure agreement), is a legally binding contract that once signed, prevents a given individual from speaking out on the subject of said contract without expecting legal ramifications. It’s a common practice for big names in the industry to help protect privacy, but like Raven said, within the bounds of a romantic relationship, it can make things feel a little “impersonal.”

Howie asked Raven when exactly she would have asked someone to sign her NDA while she was still in the dating world, and she didn’t hold back from speaking her truth! She shared:

“Before the naughty times come. No, I’m serious, like, right before naughty time comes.”

OMG! That would definitely put a damper on the heat of the moment, to say the least… But, that’s just how it has to be for some celebs to be able to ensure some privacy, we guess! Raven continued:

“Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays. It’s true though, nowadays, hashtags, real life, they change the dynamic of having an intimate relationship with somebody.”

However, when it came to getting her now wife to sign, Raven said “something was different.” She shared:

“[Miranda’s] moment was crazy. We were in New York. We were in this outdoor French type of restaurant, and my mom had been bugging me. She was like, ‘You got to get it signed. I’m like, ‘She’s from the industry.’ And my mom was bugging me.”

She continued:

“I was really reluctant because I knew something was different about Miranda.”

However, after two months of dating, the time came. Raven recalled:

“I sat her down and was like, ‘I have to ask you something, will you sign this paper?’”

Miranda wasn’t as willing as Raven would have liked, and at first denied signing it. Raven explained:

“She’s like, ‘I don’t understand’ because she knew that we had something different like it just feels different right.”

But, eventually she did come to an understanding. The two have now been married for three years look happier than ever! Even if there is a legal aspect to their relationship, LOLz!

Watch Raven’s full interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below!

