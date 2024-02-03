Real Housewives Of Dallas Star LeeAnne Locken Has Urgent Surgery For Ruptured Breast Implants!

Former Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken went through a serious health ordeal this week, and now, she’s sharing all kinds of information about it!

The ex-Bravo star posted to her Instagram account on Friday that she has had multiple major procedures done throughout the week under the care of doctors in the Lone Star State’s major metropolitan center.

Related: RHONJ Star Danielle Cabral Gives Fans Closeup Look At Her Tummy Tuck Results!

The 56-year-old reality TV alum shared a carousel of several different snaps that included an image of her lying on what appeared to be an operating table with a surgical cap and a paper gown on. She also had pen markings visible on her neck. In the caption, Locken — who got breast implants during season one of RHOD — explained very candidly to viewers why she was going under the knife to have them removed:

“If you have seen my stories you know… I HAD SURGERY TUESDAY. Before you start judging UNDERSTAND… I HAD NO CHOICE! Both of my implants had been ruptured and the severe scar tissue has been hurting me for years!”

Ruptured?! OMG!! So scary!! She continued by adding:

“When I had surgery during Season 1 of #RHOD I didn’t get enough time to heal before the cast trip. On the trip, I contracted a #flesheatingbacteria and truthfully almost died! Thankfully my husband took care of me and got me healthy enough to resume filming. Lesson Learned. @rachelwalkermd went over everything with me and thankfully agreed to help me. It was a 5 1/2 hour surgery. I’ll be doing daily updates in my stories and taking Questions there too.”

Damn!

Flesh eating bacteria… ruptured breast implants… that doesn’t sound fun AT ALL! And she wasn’t done there, either. While she was under anesthesia, she also decided to have some laser work done on her face, her neck, and her chest. Because why not, right?! That’s truly a Housewives move if we’ve ever seen one. LeeAnne added:

“Now for the CO2 & other lasers… I have always wanted to try CO2 but knew to get results I wanted I would need to be under anesthesia, SOOOOO, while I was having my breasts worked on @paulkraft did all lasers on my face, neck & chest. It’s a NEW YEAR so I’m starting with a NEW ME!! To EVERYONE who has been sooo kind & supporting- Thank You for the prayers.”

Well then! That’s certainly one way to go about it, we guess. Ha! Seriously, though — the breast implant situation is no joke and we’re glad that she got it taken care of. Jeez!

Ch-ch-check out her full post (below):

Wow. She has been through a lot! And on Friday evening and into Saturday morning, she was very active on her IG Stories answering specific questions fans had about the procedures in a bid to follow up with them, too. So she really went deep on it!

Related: OMG! RHOP Friends Caught On Video In HUGE Brawl At Nightclub!

Reactions, y’all?? Share your takes and well wishes in the comments (below)!

[Image via LeeAnne Locken/Instagram]