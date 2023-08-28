Real Housewives Of Dallas Alum Claims Cast Was 'Starved' & 'Overserved' Alcohol To Start Drama!

Yet another reality star is calling out Bravo for unhealthy working conditions!

Real Housewives of Dallas alum Stephanie Hollman opened up about what was most challenging about filming the popular series in the latest episode of her podcast, Extra Dose of BS. On Friday, she claimed she and her castmates were allegedly “overserved alcohol on empty stomachs” — all so cameras could catch them at their worst!

The 43-year-old said she would frequently dispose of alcohol while filming because she didn’t want to get drunk, despite that seemingly being the network’s objective — considering the fountain of free-flowing booze. And she figured out some extreme measures to avoid getting wasted, such as spitting out shots or ordering white wine so she could water it down.

It’s wild she had to go out of her way NOT to get drunk at work! But she learned her lesson the hard way!

The reality star went on to recall one day on the show in particular that left her so out of it, she doesn’t remember most of what happened!

She claims the cast was “starved” on set so the alcohol would work faster and have them acting more wild. The production company allegedly utilized this tactic when the cast were filming on a boat and weren’t served food until “maybe midnight, 1 a.m” — even though they were already given “a lot of alcohol.” Because she’d consumed so much before eating, she could only remember “bits and pieces” of the entire trip. Yikes!

After this experience, she did everything she could to avoid drinking on-camera — saying she’d “rather drink poop than be s**tfaced and starving on TV.” Wow!! That’s a, um, strong stance! LOLz!

A source close to the production denied Hollman’s claims in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying:

“To suggest that production starved anyone on set is simply untrue.”

Bravo has yet to directly address these latest claims, but Stephanie is just one of many people calling them out these days!

Probably most notably, Vanderpump Rules‘ Rachel Leviss brought attention to the issues at the network earlier this month. In a controversial tell-all interview with Bethenny Frankel, she claimed she was exploited by the network, insisting they profited off Scandoval without giving her the proper financial raise she believed she was owed. Similarly, Bethenny has been going on and on about how reality stars should unionize to combat negative aspects of the industry.

There’s even a group of personalities who have teamed up with lawyers to fight back against NBC and Bravo for the alleged “grotesque and depraved mistreatment” they were subjected to. One of those claims was similar to Stephanie’s — an abundance of alcohol and a lack of sleep have been noted as commonplace in the reality TV biz, specifically because they would increase bad behavior.

Will Stephanie join with Bethenny et al? Has she already?! This is clearly just the beginning of Bravo’s problems…

