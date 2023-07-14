OMG! Real Housewives Of Potomac Friends Caught On Video In Massive Brawl At Nightclub!

Things got violent during a night out with some of the ladies on The Real Housewives of Potomac!

On Thursday night, the cast went out to the nightclub Zebbie’s Garden in Washington, D.C., in order to celebrate the launch of Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant’s fashion line. But what started out as a night of fun quickly turned into a nightmare when fists started flying between two friends of the RHOP group!

According to TMZ, a massive fight broke out between Keiana Stewart and Deborah Williams at one point in the evening – and it was caught on video! In the clip, the two women could be seen arguing before throwing punches, pulling hair, and tackling each other to the ground. Several of the cast members, including Ashley and Candiace Dillard Bassett, attempt to separate Keiana and Deborah. The 36-year-old can even be heard screaming at someone to “get her the f**k out, bitch.” You can check out the video (below):

WHOA!

It’s unclear what started the brawl. However, an insider close to production told TV Deets that “Deborah and Candiace had been talking s**t about each other all night.” About what? Apparently, the singer confronted Deborah about the accusations she made about her husband Chris Bassett last season.

During season 7, Deborah told Ashley that Chris was allegedly flirting and attempting to make a pass at her. He denied the accusation. And apparently, Candiace stuck by her man and decided to carry over last season’s drama into the next. As for how Keiana plays into this? Well, she got caught in the middle! The insider explained:

“Candiace was confronting Deborah about what she had been saying about [Candiace’s husband] Chris [Basset] and Keiana walked up and got herself involved.”

Keiana allegedly threw the first punch. However, the source noted that “Deborah definitely won” the fight. Oof. A rep made it clear to Page Six that none of the main cast members got physical but attempted to separate the two women.

TMZ reported that cops were called to the scene. According to a police report obtained by the outlet, Candiace told law enforcement that someone threw a drink at her during the altercation. Meanwhile, Keiana said she was hit in the head with a glass before she was taken to the ground. Page Six reports that she went to the hospital to treat her injuries. At this time, no arrests were made and police are investigating the incident.

If you are hoping to see what happened in this brawl in the upcoming season of RHOP, though, don’t hold your breath! Sources close to the show confirmed to Page Six and TMZ that production was already wrapped that night when the incident occurred – meaning Bravo did not capture anything! What a missed opportunity to get some drama on the show! Executive producer Andy Cohen must be kicking himself right now! But knowing Bravo, there is no doubt that they’ll get all the details about the event from the RHOP cast afterward. That’s better than nothing!

