Incredible Real-Life Pandemic Fairytale Has Twitter Going Crazy! This Is SO Sweet!

This is the sweetest thing EVER!

On Friday night, a Twitter user identifying by the name of Kelly Victoria released a stunning tweet-thread about an interaction she’d been having with a little girl in her neighborhood over the last few months. Hemmed in by the pandemic and its required quarantine orders, the little girl built a fairy garden outside of her house, if only to serve as a creative outlet to the rest of the world while she was stuck inside.

When Kelly Victoria came about it during a late-night walk, she immediately set out to respond to the little girl, and help grow the whimsical fairy garden. What happened after that is, well, amazing.

As we mentioned, Kelly Victoria shared the whole thing in a heartwarming tweet thread about how she was able to make a connection with this lonely little girl during quarantine. And it just goes to show how creative, and kind, and sweet some people can be — we love to see it!

Read the entire tweet thread (below):

down my street and noticed that someone had set up a few little objects in a tree planter and upon closer inspection I realized it was a fairy garden with a little note about the 4 year old girl who felt lonely in quarantine and wanted to spread some cheer. The next day I wrote pic.twitter.com/aCEK2k5PCy — kelly victoria ???? (@saysthefox) December 12, 2020

the start of the pandemic) if she did 3 things for me: pic.twitter.com/1Ae9DjazAW — kelly victoria ???? (@saysthefox) December 12, 2020

So I left a bunch of my die that had small imperfections and left her another note and also a little extra note for her parents with my name and phone number so they could contact me and know I wasn’t some creep leaving notes for their small child: pic.twitter.com/89B5PcpxBa — kelly victoria ???? (@saysthefox) December 12, 2020

Doing this every night gave me purpose in a horribly painful and lonely time. I looked forward to my days again and I started ordering art supplies and little trinkets to leave her. We wrote back and forth throughout the last 9 months, helping each other feel less lonely and I pic.twitter.com/mTscxUMxwX — kelly victoria ???? (@saysthefox) December 12, 2020

In the past month her mom sent me a text letting me know that they had closed escrow on a new house a little further away and would have to leave the fairy garden behind in the care of their neighbors. She also mentioned that Eliana was having a tough time with it so I made sure pic.twitter.com/PuulHuy0VC — kelly victoria ???? (@saysthefox) December 12, 2020

few days of planning with her mom, I got to meet Eliana. I left one last note this morning saying i had to move out today and made up a little story that when fairies move houses, they grow to the size of a human just for one day to move all of their belongings. I said I had one pic.twitter.com/yMUWntFr3E — kelly victoria ???? (@saysthefox) December 12, 2020

parents did too to make sure we were all safe because I really needed to hug that girl) We got to sit and talk for about an hour and she asked me a million questions about what life is like as a fairy, some I had prepared and others I hadn’t. It was incredible and one of the pic.twitter.com/f82VX0J75p — kelly victoria ???? (@saysthefox) December 12, 2020

We plan to keep in touch/write letters to each other from time to time. She’s changed me forever and the things her mom has said about how her self-confidence, her kindness towards others and her creativity have skyrocketed since meeting me make me feel like I made an impact too. pic.twitter.com/UNkhkrEcR7 — kelly victoria ???? (@saysthefox) December 12, 2020

When I went to sleep this had like 10 likes ????. I have nothing to promote, I just ask that you try to do something special for someone today and keep the magic going ♥️ thank you all for being so sweet. — kelly victoria ???? (@saysthefox) December 12, 2020

Awww! That’s so unbelievably sweet!

Love to see people finding their way through this pandemic — and the difficult quarantine periods it has required — by being creative, and inventive, and above all BY LOOKING OUT FOR EACH OTHER!

Just another reminder here that we’re all in this together! So great!

And Twitter had plenty to say about it in reaction, too! Ch-ch-check out just a few of the positive responses to this sweet, heartfelt tale (below):

“This was an outstanding story. Thanks for being a good person! I know times are rough. Keep fighting and keep loving. The world will always have a place for people like you.” “OMG! What a beautiful story . In a time of your personal darkness you brought light to another. You touched someone’s life in a Beautiful and unforgettable way. She will forever remember that special fairy. You made a difference” “Thank you for sharing your sweet, sweet story. It does indeed take a village… and now you have a new friend” “Sapphire, thank you for sharing this story that has given me hope for humanity and renewed my faith in fairies!” “As a father of 2 girls who both had ‘fairy stages’ I can promise you she will never forget this or you. Great job being an good person. Thank you.” “I’m sure many others have said this, but since I haven’t seen it in the many replies I’ve read, here goes: you are absolutely that little girl’s fairy godmother. Thank you for taking her (and her parents) on that journey of love.” “I’m crying.What a beautiful thing you did for her and yourself. You helped develop her imagination and gave her so much love. You are amazing! Thanks for sharing such a wonderful moment in both of your lives at such a hard time for all of us. It’s a great lesson in kindness&hope.”

Awww! Love it!

Don’t you?!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about this with your take on it, down in the comments (below)!