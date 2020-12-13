This Is The REAL Story Behind Netflix's Hit Musical The Prom!

Remember the story of Constance McMillen?!

She was the Mississippi high school student whose school district decided to cancel their prom — and then later held a secret one behind her back — all because she wanted to bring a girlfriend to the event as her date! AWFUL!!! And this was just a few years ago, too, not like it was something that happened a century ago, proving bigotry is still and has always been all around us!

Anyways, if you’ve been following this website for a while, you know that back in 2010 we were so moved by Constance’s story that Perez invited her to our birthday party! And it was a BASH that year! Read all about it HERE!

Constance was so genuinely sweet and appreciative, and her family was so cool and authentic and supportive that we couldn’t help but try to do our little part in putting together something great for her! And hopefully our 2010 birthday party helped a little bit — it sure made headlines at the time!

We were so happy to be a small part of something great for Constance, especially after something so awful and bigoted had happened. The world needs more sweet, unassuming people like Constance and her family, who are just trying to get by and love who they love and find meaning in their lives. It was an honor to spend some time with her!

Anyways, the reason we’re thinking about it now is that The Prom hit Netflix this month to a HUGE reaction, and, well, it’s telling Constance’s story for the whole world to enjoy!

As you may recall from the trailer (below), the Netflix musical is set in Indiana, and not Itawamba County, Mississippi, where Constance was from, but the broad strokes remain and the story is every bit as controversial, and heartbreaking:

It’s really cool to see Constance’s story hit the big screen, and to have the whole world learn more about it!

And it was really cool to be a part of the real thing, and get to fly her out to experience Hollywood for a bit and go through that whole process! So memorable!

