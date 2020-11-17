19-Year-Old Guinness Beer Heiress Died In Freak Accident At Family Pool Party

What an awful tragedy — and to happen to somebody so young, too… Ugh…

Guinness Beer heiress Honor Uloth, just 19 years old, drowned in an accident at a pool party this summer in the United Kingdom, an official coroner’s report has determined following a months-long investigation.

Honor was the eldest daughter of Rupert Uloth and Lady Louisa Jane Guinness, and the granddaughter of Benjamin Guinness, the 3rd Earl of Iveagh and a world-famous brewer who, along with his father, helped make the Guinness brand known worldwide.

According to the coroner’s findings, obtained by People, the girl had been at a family party on July 31 of this year when she was found unconscious and unresponsive at the bottom of a swimming pool. At the time, the Oxford Brookes University student was rushed to St. Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, and later transferred to St. Thomas’s Hospital in London. Doctors attempted to resuscitate her and cared for her for nearly a week before she passed away on August 6.

Immediately after her death, a coroner’s investigation was launched to figure out exactly what happened. Now, that report has conclusively ruled Honor’s death was an accident, with the official cause listed as hypoxic brain injury. The coroner’s contention is that the college student either jumped or slipped at some point near the pool, and hit her head, knocking herself unconscious. By the time she was found, it ended up being too late.

The report states, in part (below):

“Honor and her family were attending a family party in Spinney Lane, Itchenor, West Sussex. During the evening Honor was in the hot tub which was close by the swimming pool. At around 11.00pm she left the hot tub to go swimming in the swimming pool. Shortly afterwards Honor was found unresponsive at the bottom of the swimming pool. Although the pool was lit it appears that Honor has either jumped or slipped into the pool and in doing so hit her head rendering herself unconscious. It is not clear what she hit her head on. There is no evidence that she suffered a medical event.”

Wow. Truly a freak accident… and with her family there, too…

While a rep for Guinness declined to comment regarding the news about the coroner’s investigation, a previous family message from August indicated the girl’s organs were being donated to others in need.

In a statement released to DailyMail.com after Honor’s death, the family said (below):

“[Honor had] always made it clear that if anything happened to her, she would like her organs to be donated to those in need … the doctors say that, with the matches they have found, it looks like she is going to help save four lives and seriously enhance ten more.”

Amazing! A definite positive note marking an end to an otherwise awful tragedy.

Now, in addition to her organ donor decision, at least the conclusion of the coroner’s investigation this week may hopefully allow a bit of closure for Honor’s mourning family.

Rest In Peace…

