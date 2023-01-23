Rebel Wilson Ignites Social Media Frenzy After Dubai Trip, Where Homosexuality Is Illegal: 'The Hypocrisy Of It All'

Rebel Wilson has come under fire for her recent trip to Dubai.

The Almond and the Seahorse actress and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, are in the hot seat after attending Beyoncé’s extravagant concert in the Middle Eastern country, where homosexuality is not only outlawed, but punishable by DEATH.

You’ve surely heard Queen Bey put on quite a show at Atlantis The Royal hotel over the weekend, and Rebel was in the audience cheering her on. She even promoted the hotel in a Sunday Instagram post:

“Atlantis The Royal is BEYond! What a weekend with BEY! @atlantistheroyal”

But fans who follow her weren’t quite as enthused, and didn’t hesitate to share their disapproval of her support for a place where there is such a dangerous view on same-sex relationships:

“So … any update on the situation of LGBTQ there?” “Gee Rebel. You do know that it’s the death penalty in Dubai for homosexuality?? Supporting such a country is really really poor form, especially as a member of that community” “Human rights? LGBTQ? Unfollowing now”

Furthermore, an insider told Page Six that the Pitch Perfect actress and her girlfriend not only attended, but even co-hosted an event for the opening of a Nobu location by the beach at the Royal on Sunday. Again, followers were not impressed:

“Oh the Privilege. What about other LGBT people?” “Aren’t You a member of LGBTQ+ community? The hypocrisy of it All” “I’m so mad about this. Don’t [sic] Rebel knows that under UAE law same-sex sexual activity is punishable by the death penalty! Why are Rebel showing her LGBTQ fans this advertising?!?!”

Yikes. The insider further told the outlet that the couple did not engage in any public displays of affection during their stay, implying they knew the dangers, but still accepted “a nice free trip,” to a place where “you can’t be gay,” as one user commented. Not the best show of support…

This, of course, all comes months after the 42-year-old came out in June of 2022, introducing fans to Ramona with the IG caption:

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove”

While it was a great moment for the new mother, it wasn’t necessarily under the best circumstances — as you may recall she was basically forced into it after being given a two-day window before an Australian news outlet would start reporting on it. Not great, and it would make you think she’d be a bit more of a conscientious ally after experiencing a likely traumatic event herself.

What do you make of everything, Perezcious readers? Was it a bad move for Rebel? Let us know in the comments down below.

