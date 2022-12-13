Rebel Wilson Says First On-Screen Kiss With A Woman -- MONTHS Before Coming Out -- ‘Opened' Her Heart!

Rebel Wilson is opening up about how an on screen kiss with co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg may have just given her the real life confidence to dip a toe in a different dating pool!

The Australian actress is of course busier than ever in her role as a new momma to baby Royce Lillian, but if it wasn’t for her latest film, The Almond and the Seahorse, she may never have met girlfriend Ramona Agruma… In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Sunday, the 42-year-old opened up about the IFC feature, and how it truly changed everything for her.

A dramatic departure for the typically comedic actress sees her character, Sarah, struggle to deal with her partner’s traumatic brain injury, and her desire to be a mother, which eventually leads her to the arms of another woman — something the Bridesmaids star was “so nervous” about. She explained:

“I’d never kissed a woman before so I was thinking, “Oh God, how’s that going to go?” Charlotte is so cool and French. I took her out for a donut a few days before. Not that she eats donuts, so it was me eating the donuts. She’s so cool and I absolutely adore her, and I watched her movies in preparation for working with her and that made me feel like this movie must be a walk in the park for her compared to some of the roles she’s done.”

However, she quickly found herself comfortable with the task, and even felt it could have been taken a step further! She added:

“Once I’d gotten over that initial [anxiety] of kissing a woman and getting into the scene, I thought maybe it should be more about the emotional moment and we could even make it a bit more sexy or even go a bit further. But we were on a tight schedule so we had to keep it moving.”

She even revealed that casting her character’s love affair as a woman was HER idea, noting:

“When I first read the script, Charlotte’s character, Toni, was written as a man. I was the one who said, “OK, I feel like a woman could play it.” Originally, it was supposed to be Pierce Brosnan playing that character but then schedules didn’t align. I felt that we should open it up to a woman and they offered it to Charlotte. I don’t know why I said that but I just felt it could work.”

But it seems as though everything worked out for the best, and was maybe even a way for the Pitch Perfect actress to test things out before attempting to do so in real life, as she noted:

“I had kind of had a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn’t kissed or anything. But then the kiss with Charlotte came up. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal or anything. Then, weirdly through kissing her in my professional life I thought, ‘Well, maybe I should do that for real in my personal life and see how it goes,’ which I did. That was in 2021 and then I met Ramona at the end of 2021. If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don’t know if I would have ever met Ramona. Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I’m grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely. It’s such an awesome thing.”

Literally the sweetest thing ever! We’re so glad that Rebel found her confidence and now appears to be happier than ever!! If you remember, the leading lady publicly came out — unfortunately under contentious circumstances — earlier this year in a heartwarming Instagram post, and has since sparked engagement rumors. However, as for right now, she seems perfectly content being a mother and a girlfriend.

The Almond and the Seahorse hits theaters and VOD this Friday! Will you be checking it out? See the full trailer and let us know your thoughts down below!

[Images via Rebel Wilson/Instagram, IFC Films/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]