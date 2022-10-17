Rebel Wilson Sparks Engagement Rumors After Being Spotted With A Diamond Ring On THAT Finger!

Are wedding bells ringing for Rebel Wilson?!

As many of you are likely aware, the Pitch Perfect alum came out and went public with her girlfriend, Lemon Ve Limon founder Ramona Agruma, back in June. Sadly, there was some not-so-great controversy surrounding it, but the actress decided to be strong and has since seemed happier than ever! She explained to People before making her relationship Instagram official:

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship. There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

Now, it appears the lovebirds may just be taking things to the next level.

During an appearance at the Academy Museum Gala in El Lay on Saturday, the Senior Year actress sparked major engagement rumors after she appeared with a massive diamond on her left ring finger! The star was rocking a gorgeous black gown, platform heels, red lips, and let her blonde locks flow as she made her way through the event, not attempting to conceal the ring what-so-ever. But the standout piece of her wardrobe for the night was definitely the happiness you could see radiating from her! Possibly due to an exciting new development in her relationship??

While neither Rebel nor Ramona have made any public statements regarding their possible engagement, it seems as though they may be trying to subtly let us know without fully coming forward and saying it. In an Instagram pic the two both shared to their pages Sunday, you can see them cuddling up while posing for a pic at friend Alex Israel’s 40th birthday party, both sporting ear-to-ear smiles, and what do you know: the same ring on Rebel’s finger as the one she was wearing for the gala — so it DEFINITELY wasn’t a loaner for that specific event. See (below):

The 42-year-old Aussie once again made no attempt to conceal the bling, and instead appeared happy flaunting it! When the two first announced their relationship back in June, a source told HollywoodLife:

“Although it took Rebel some time to blatantly come out with this, she has not been hiding it at all from those who are close to her.”

Maybe the same can apply here, and we’ll get the official announcement in due time! Until then, let us know what YOU think about Rebel’s rock in the comments (below)!

